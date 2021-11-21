COLUMN: Don’t forget about Thanksgiving

“Let us come before him with thanksgiving.” (Psalm 95:2)

Satan has a stronghold on Thanksgiving. Have you noticed?

In our neighborhood, people started decorating for Christmas as soon as they took their Halloween decorations down. A few homes even had their wreaths up before October 31st. I have to admit the decorations are beautiful. The colors themselves bring joy and excitement just seeing them.

Retail merchants rarely even acknowledge Thanksgiving like they did when I was a child. They skip right by Thanksgiving and go straight from Halloween to Christmas. In fact, most of them don’t even close on Thanksgiving Thursday. This denies their own employees the opportunity to pause and reflect on the blessings of life. There’s simply too much money to be made on Christmas for them to stop and acknowledge Thanksgiving.

History tells us that Thanksgiving has always struggled to enjoy a place of prominence in our lives. No wonder. The last thing satan wants is for Christians to be free of the distractions of everyday living long enough to think about how good God’s been to them.