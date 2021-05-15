COLUMN: Drew Brees: Fifteen years of victory

I have viewed the video repeatedly, because Drew's original speech is both intelligent, and insightful. It elicits emotion as it discusses the 15-year history of Drew's professional and personal growth. Growth that attributed to much of the Saints’ success. Drew articulately expresses his message in unforgettable moments. Lastly, the video is inspirational and motivational to everyone. Whether you’re a football player, a football enthusiast, an athlete in another sport, or just a decent human being, you’ll appreciate Drew’s nostalgia.

Drew’s story reflects on his rewarding rapports with his coach, Sean Peyton, the Saints’ General Manager, Mickey Loomis, and Gail Benson, and her late husband, Tom Benson, the proud owners of the New Orleans Saints organization.

Drew reminisces about his interactions with his teammates, with both appreciation, and admiration. Drew is sentimental when he refers to his blessings: His wife, Brittany, and his four young children.

When I listen to Drew’s speech, and see the Saints’ past football highlights, I always learn something new. I learn to be grateful for the people in my life, and how to be positive in achieving my own professional goals.