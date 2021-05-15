COLUMN: Drew Brees: Fifteen years of victory

Teddy Bridgewater started most NFL Carolina Panthers team's games, as the quarterback throughout the 2020 season. Although Teddy was traded to the NFL Denver Broncos team, to him, his Panthers football experience was valuable. He received great coaching, training, and national exposure and recognition, in the quarterback position.
Teddy was a quarterback for the NFL New Orleans Saints 2018-2019, before he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Inside the New Orleans Super Dome, he practiced with his teammate, mentor, and trusted friend.
This man is Drew Brees.
Drew recently retired from the New Orleans Saints football team's franchise quarterback position after fifteen years. A video entitled, "From Drew Brees, With Love- Thank You Letter to Teammates, Staff, and Fans," was released on the Saints' IPHONE App, immediately, after Drew publicly announced his retirement in March. I was enthralled with this video.
I didn't watch the video just because Drew was an exceptional quarterback who led the Saints to win the 2010 Super Bowl title. I didn't watch the video just because Drew is incredibly handsome. I didn't watch the video just because there are segments of Alvin Kamara, my favorite NFL running back, second only to the Carolina Panther team's Christian McCaffrey!
I lived in New Orleans in my 20s. My cousin graduated from Purdue University, where Drew played college football. These reasons alone are not why I continue to enjoy Drew's video presentation.
I have viewed the video repeatedly, because Drew's original speech is both intelligent, and insightful. It elicits emotion as it discusses the 15-year history of Drew's professional and personal growth. Growth that attributed to much of the Saints’ success. Drew articulately expresses his message in unforgettable moments. Lastly, the video is inspirational and motivational to everyone. Whether you’re a football player, a football enthusiast, an athlete in another sport, or just a decent human being, you’ll appreciate Drew’s nostalgia.
Drew’s story reflects on his rewarding rapports with his coach, Sean Peyton, the Saints’ General Manager, Mickey Loomis, and Gail Benson, and her late husband, Tom Benson, the proud owners of the New Orleans Saints organization.
Drew reminisces about his interactions with his teammates, with both appreciation, and admiration. Drew is sentimental when he refers to his blessings: His wife, Brittany, and his four young children.
When I listen to Drew’s speech, and see the Saints’ past football highlights, I always learn something new. I learn to be grateful for the people in my life, and how to be positive in achieving my own professional goals.
Drew is astute and fierce on the football field. However, throughout the video, he seems to be a kind, warm, unpretentious gentleman. I am impressed with Drew’s charm and candor.