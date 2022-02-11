COLUMN: Five takeaways from the Supreme Court redistricting decision

The Supreme Court decision that redistricting maps be redrawn to more accurately reflect the makeup of our state has five takeaways.

1. The increasing importance of the judicial system. North Carolina is the poster child of a divided state. We have an almost equal number of registered Democrats, Republicans and Independent voters. We have a legislative branch dominated by one political party and an executive branch by another. Even when both branches are controlled by the same party, they are sometimes at loggerheads. In this sue-happy environment an arbiter is frequently needed, forcing the courts into becoming de-facto legislators or executives.

2. Justice is partisan. The evidence indicates that the judicial branch has also become partisan. Too frequently the political affiliation of a jurist foretells the verdict. In the recent redistricting case, all four Democratic justices voted one way and the three Republicans voted in lockstep the other. Until recently this wasn’t so common, but its frequency is increasing, especially on the appellate level.