COLUMN: Honoring God and his commands

Over the years my wife and I made 14 mission trips to South Africa and on each flight the attendants demonstrated the safety features of the airplane. The leader would remind us to take the safety instruction card out of the chair pocket and follow the information. They covered the safety belt, the evacuation routes and how to use the oxygen mask and seat flotation device in case we should land in water. The presentations were always very thorough.

God is very explicit with His instructions in the Bible. These are commandments. He makes it clear that the only way we can love Him is to obey His commandments. He said, "If you love me keep my commandments." His commandments are much like the safety instructions but the consequences are eternal.

If we ignore Jesus' warnings in the Ten Commandments we are looking for trouble. When the Israelites entered into Canaan, God told them not to mix with those who were settled there but to destroy or run them out. He knew that if they mixed, they would follow the gods of the Canaanites. Thus, they would break the First Commandment, “Thou shall have no other gods before me.” As you know that was exactly what happened thereby leading them away from the One True God.