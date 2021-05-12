COLUMN: Honoring God and his commands

Over the years my wife and I made 14 mission trips to South Africa and on each flight the attendants demonstrated the safety features of the airplane. The leader would remind us to take the safety instruction card out of the chair pocket and follow the information. They covered the safety belt, the evacuation routes and how to use the oxygen mask and seat flotation device in case we should land in water. The presentations were always very thorough.
God is very explicit with His instructions in the Bible. These are commandments. He makes it clear that the only way we can love Him is to obey His commandments. He said, "If you love me keep my commandments." His commandments are much like the safety instructions but the consequences are eternal.
If we ignore Jesus' warnings in the Ten Commandments we are looking for trouble. When the Israelites entered into Canaan, God told them not to mix with those who were settled there but to destroy or run them out. He knew that if they mixed, they would follow the gods of the Canaanites. Thus, they would break the First Commandment, “Thou shall have no other gods before me.” As you know that was exactly what happened thereby leading them away from the One True God.
In our society today we are doing the very same thing. The god may not be a graven image, but the United States of America is infatuated with riches. The more we have the more we want. Some call it capitalism but God calls it sin. Yes, we put the desire for riches above God and He is not happy.
For years I have been an avid sports fan and participated as long as I could in many activities. Now, I have to watch others play, and there are fans who would give their life to watch a game. This disease is so prevalent in all sports. In the last few years there have been reports of fathers abusing coaches to the point of death because their son was not given the opportunity to play. If Christ came back on a given Sunday I wonder where most of the supposed believers would be. I am not inferring it is sin to watch sports. However, it is a matter of where we place our priorities. Anything we put above God is a sin. We cannot put sports figures or any sport above our God. He is a jealous God.
Talking about this subject is much like the preacher who preached a sermon on the ills of alcohol, chewing tobacco and smoking. Two ladies in his flock kept saying, “Amen, preacher, keep up the good work.” When the message changed to the sins of gossip and backbiting the ladies changed their tune and said, “He has now gone to meddling”. Most do not want to hear about our sins for we are afraid of being convicted by the Holy Spirit. The Bible says the Holy Spirit convicts man of sin, righteousness and the judgment. It is time we are convicted of our wrong doings, our lack of following Jesus and His righteousness and become afraid of the final judgment. We just have to let the Word fall where it may.