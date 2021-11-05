COLUMN: How can the weak grow strong with no help?

You’ve had your eye on a new car and have made logical arguments for why you need it and how it would benefit your life. Problem is, you can’t afford it. A relative, let’s say your uncle, recognizes how this car would really benefit you so he offers to pay 90 percent of the cost if you buy it. Would you? Most of us would be driving that car off the lot before he changed his mind..

That is precisely the proposition facing North Carolina. Uncle Sam, the personification for our federal government, is offering to let us add health insurance benefits to some 500,000 (about 5 percent) of our citizens through Medicaid expansion. And the government will pay 90 percent of the cost.

I’ve never understood why our legislative leaders are so opposed to this proposition that 39 other states have accepted. I have tried but the only three arguments they have offered don’t wash. The first is that there are better ways than Medicaid to provide health insurance for people. OK, what are they and why haven’t you proposed and enacted them? Crickets. By the way, Medicaid has been proven to be a cost-effective program.