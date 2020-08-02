COLUMN: Hunting ethics at the edge of the law

Let’s talk ethics. Specifically, let’s talk ethics in being a sportsman, outdoorsman, hunter and/or angler.
I was reminded of a hunt I was on eight years ago. Thinking back to that hunt today, it makes me wonder where the line of being ethical existed.
When I used to teach hunter education, we would touch on ethics in hunting on the second of a three-night class. I would leave the class with a scenario to ponder until the next evening.
You are hunting deer from your stand. Just before the time comes to where it is illegal to hunt, a large eight-pointer steps in range. You have a clean shot and take it. The deer sprints into the woods after the shot.
You feel certain you hit it well and wait 15 minutes before exiting the stand to allow the deer to succumb to the shot. You climb down and go to the spot where the deer was standing. Sure enough, there is lots of blood. You quickly find the blood trailing in the direction the deer ran.
You track the blood roughly 50 yards into the woods and spot the deer, downed, and laboring for breath. By this time, you have had to use your flashlight, and the sun has gone down. The first thought in your head is to put the deer out of its misery. Lawfully though, it is past time to shoot. What do you do?
And this is where the scenario gets tricky. Follow the law or follow the right thing to do? Now, game wardens, or wildlife officers may be the more appropriate term, actually, are assigned to each county. However, they work a group of counties. Each officer is a separate person, of course, so he or she may see things differently.
For instance, the officer in your county may be of the mindset that you put the deer down, but there better be an extra shot in that deer that can be traced to before the sun went down.
A separate officer, and I have had one tell me this before, may be of the belief that his job is to enforce the law and not judge it. Therefore, you would get a ticket if you shot the deer again to put it out of its misery. He would back you with the facts when you head to court, but the judge is the one to decide, not him.
I’ve been faced with that particular situation before, although it was a doe and not a wall-hanger. I happened to have the officer’s number in my phone, so I called and let him know what I was doing.
But for the story of the hunt I was on that brought this to mind, it was completely different. You see, I was hunting hogs. Actually, the hunt was more of a cull, as the hogs were destroying the feeders and land of a deer club.
I was presented with a shot where two hogs were side by side. I was bow hunting. After looking at my angle and their proximity to each other, I felt like if I got a pass-through, I could take the close hog at the top of the lungs and catch the heart or lower lung of the one beside it. If I didn’t get a pass-through, then the close hog would be the only one harmed and killed.
I took the shot. I also did exactly what I tried to do and downed both hogs.
But was it ethical? There were a lot of things that could have gone wrong, in which a kill may not have happened, and suffering would have resulted. Of course, that is the case with bow hunting in general, I would presume.
As for that time, I think I was still within the ethical ground. I practiced every day back then, and my shot was always true. I had confidence in my shot at all times. If it were today, I would have to pass on the shot and hope for an open shot on just one of the hogs, as I don’t practice as often and don’t have as much confidence in my shot.
In conclusion, ethics will fall on your inner self and belief.
