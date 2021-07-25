COLUMN: Inflation is a tax on everyone

Inflation is a tax on all of us. American economist Thomas Sowell said of inflation, “It is a way to take people's wealth from them without having to openly raise taxes. Inflation is the most universal tax of all.”

Inflation has increased every single month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In fact, the consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 5.4% in the last year, the largest jump since right before the financial crisis of 2008. What are President Biden and my Democratic colleagues going to do to curb inflation?

Over the Independence Day weekend, President Biden’s administration said Americans should celebrate the fact that the overall cost of barbequing was down by 16 cents. This laughable claim was rightly criticized and completely tone deaf in the face of rising costs on everyday items. I am sure you have noticed the major increase in gas prices, which are up by 45.1%. The overall cost to travel has only gotten more expensive, with the cost of hotel stays up 16.9% and car rentals up 87.7%.

In addition, the cost of milk is up by 5.6%, fruit is up by 7.3%, and household appliances are up 30%. The list goes on. According to a New York Fed survey released last Monday, consumers can expect to see prices up by 4.8% overall in the next 12 months.