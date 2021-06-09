COLUMN: Jesus is coming again

Throughout life we encounter a number of events that we cannot remove from our minds and can easily recall where we were at that very moment. One such event was the day World War II ended. I was too young to appreciate the importance at the time, but I remember my friend, Frank and I were visiting a family out on the edge of town. We were playing in their barn when the city fire whistle began blowing and did not stop for a long time. Almost immediately, cars came by on the highway in front of the house with horns blasting.
Not aware of what was happening, my friend and I started running towards home. As we ran, cars passed us and the drivers and passengers were screaming, “The War is over”. When we arrived home everyone in the neighborhood was rejoicing. Plans were already being made for a celebration on the streets in the uptown area. Unfortunately, we kids were not able to join the party.
The Bible tells us, “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words” (1Thes. 4:16-18, NKJV). We can be sure Jesus is coming back and when He does He will receive those that have died first (the dead) and then those who are still living.
A joyous time will be for those who have given their lives to Jesus, but a terrible time for those who have never accepted Jesus as their Savior. The moment of Jesus return will be similar to the old television program, “Without a Trace”. As you recall each episode opens with the missing person suddenly disappearing from the scene. The FBI immediately begins a search for the missing person. However, non-believers will not be able to locate those that Jesus comes to take home.
There will be disasters all over the world. I can’t begin to describe the calamity when Christian pilots are no longer at the controls of large jumbo jets. The non-believing passengers will be helpless as the planes begin to collide or fall from the sky. Christian drivers will suddenly exit their vehicles thereby leaving the highways scattered with debris. As the Bible tells us, two people will be working in the field and one will suddenly disappear. Parents will send children off to school that will never return to their earthly homes.
When World War II was over it was a time to rejoice. I am afraid when Jesus returns the only rejoicing will be among those who have been drawn up to meet our Lord in the air. I will be one of those, will you?