COLUMN: Jesus is coming again

Throughout life we encounter a number of events that we cannot remove from our minds and can easily recall where we were at that very moment. One such event was the day World War II ended. I was too young to appreciate the importance at the time, but I remember my friend, Frank and I were visiting a family out on the edge of town. We were playing in their barn when the city fire whistle began blowing and did not stop for a long time. Almost immediately, cars came by on the highway in front of the house with horns blasting.

Not aware of what was happening, my friend and I started running towards home. As we ran, cars passed us and the drivers and passengers were screaming, “The War is over”. When we arrived home everyone in the neighborhood was rejoicing. Plans were already being made for a celebration on the streets in the uptown area. Unfortunately, we kids were not able to join the party.