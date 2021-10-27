COLUMN: Joe Biden needed Frank Porter Graham last week

In North Carolina, Graham is remembered, not so much for his negotiating skills as for his courageous defense of academic freedom, his advocacy for the university during the Depression of the 1930s, his support for working people, and his efforts for fair treatment and opportunity for Blacks, all of which Link covers in illuminating detail.

Graham was born in Fayetteville in 1886, the son of a Confederate veteran. He grew up in Charlotte, where his father led the public school system. After an extraordinary career as a student at UNC, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1909. Following graduate work at Columbia University and service in the U.S. Marine Corps, he returned to UNC to teach history. In 1930, over his objection, he was chosen to be president of the university, holding office until 1949 when he was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

His strong efforts to secure public support for the university, his fierce protection of freedom of thought and expression for university faculty, and his support for working people and Blacks are still part of the university’s culture.