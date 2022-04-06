COLUMN: Join Jesus’ parade

Most people love a parade. We have Christmas parades, Thanksgiving parades, and patriotic day parades. There are parades in honor of heroes and ball teams. Most of the time the atmosphere of parades is upbeat and full of joy. That is especially true of the parade that is recorded in all the gospels. Jesus’ Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem could be classified as a parade and had certain ingredients that were necessary to make it a success.

This parade was divinely prepared from on high by Almighty God. Jesus knew exactly what was to happen because He was to reveal His identity to everyone. Jesus knew how a king was to enter the city after being triumphant in battle, so He set the stage by acquiring a donkey. Thus, Jesus sent His disciples looking for such an animal, and it was there just as Jesus said. The person who owned the donkey was aware of its use.

There was much praise that day. The people had seen and heard about this One Who had been performing miracles. Some had been present when Jesus raised His friend Lazarus from the dead. The disciples were excited, the people were excited, and they wanted to crown Jesus as their earthly king.

They shouted, Hosanna, Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.

As recorded by Luke, two significant things happened during Jesus' triumphant entry. The first is the reaction of the religious leaders. They wanted Jesus to rebuke the disciples for saying that He was the Messiah, the Son of David. Jesus’ reply was magnificent – “If these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.”

The second thing was that Jesus had pity for the city knowing it would be destroyed in the future. They were without hope. He knew within days many of the same ones that were shouting Hosanna would betray Him. The religious leaders would have Him killed. Jesus wept because these Jewish teachers had missed the Son of God. He said to them, “You did not recognize the time of God’s coming to you.”

Jesus was deeply sorrowed then and is still sorrowed today for the same reason. The people have not recognized Him. He has come, He has died, and rose from the grave, but the people do not accept what He has done for them. Their fate is the same as for the people of Jerusalem at that time. They would die in the city with a false sense of security. There would have no walls to protect them. Jesus is our wall of protection and is constantly available for us.

I started out talking about parades. Jesus is leading a parade this Palm Sunday. He has prepared the way for you to be a part of that parade. You can become a part of His Kingdom. Recognize Who Jesus really is. Will you stop and ask Him into your heart? You can shout as they did, “Hosanna” - the meaning of that day was, “Salvation, Now, we pray.”