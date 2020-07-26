COLUMN: Leadership by rewards and punishment
Guest Column

With the pardon and release of guilt for Roger Stone and Gen. Michael Flynn, one wonders what it takes to be found guilty by a legitimate court in the United States, especially when individuals plead guilty for lying to the FBI, jury tampering and obstruction of justice, etc.

The only criterion appears to be loyalty to the president in spite of obvious and credible evidence. Others who testify against President Donald Trump based upon facts are either found guilty, fired or forced to resign. Michael Cohen was serving a prison term for revealing the truth of the president's misdeeds and obstructive behavior. The current administration has nominated and had confirmed by the Senate over 200 federal judges with lifetime appointments, all of whom are right-wing conservatives. It just takes a simple majority of the Senate for confirmation. This is a blow to individuals and freedom of choice.

The U.S. leads the world in total deaths per capita due to the coronavirus. With 4% of the world's population, we have over 25% of the deaths. This is clear evidence of a lack of centralized, competent and science-based leadership and control. Sending foreign college students back to their homes does nothing to solve the problem. It results in billions of dollars lost to the economy and increased bad will with our allies. These students represent over 10% of college enrollments which, if lost, would reduce significant tuition incomes in the USA. The president, along with the Secretary of Education, has dictated that schools should open for in-person education regardless of CDC guidelines. If a school declines to force students to physically attend, they will face loss of federal funds (about 10%), which affects low-income students who receive free lunches and other forms of support. It will not improve the economy, but rather will spread the virus at an accelerated pace. Americans are banned from European travel as a punishment for high virus rates.

As John Mills once said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Voters need to decide who can speak the truth and exercise effective leadership.

Do we need a divider (police vs. minorities) or a uniter (one who respects consensus and shows empathy)? Do we need one who respects proven science and expert opinion? Do we need one who emulates monarchs and dictators? Do we want a leader who bases decisions on gut feelings and refutes opinions of respected agencies (FBI, CIA, NIH, WHO, NATO, UN)?

Do we believe that health care should be only for the privileged or available to all? Medicaid is still not available to about 20% of the population. This causes great harm to individuals and hospitals throughout the country. Good health is a precious commodity, not a luxury.

Finally, do we not want someone with government experience to steer the ship, especially when a crisis occurs? One would not think of hiring a doctor or a plumber with no experience. We seem to prefer a fresh start with a rookie from another field, namely entertainer, showman, hotel manager. The job of president is more than just promotion of shock therapy based on the degradation of reliable sources. Sooner or later, the truth will be revealed and needed change will occur. We will know after Nov. 3.

LeRoy Deabler is a former Hospital CEO and national health care consultant. He served two years as a senior officer in the U.S. Public Health Service.

