COLUMN: Making disciples is not just the Church’s responsibility

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28:18)
Southern Gospel songwriter, Phil Cross, tells a great story about growing up in a small northwestern Georgia town. One of his neighbors - a pastor as I recall - had a small AM radio transmitter in his home. Every morning, he would awaken early, turn the transmitter on, and deliver his sunrise sermon to his listeners. He would always begin with “Hello world”. Cross later reflected on that memory. “He was lucky if someone two blocks away could pick him up. But, he did his part in his world to spread the Gospel as only he knew how.”
We should be so faithful. The above verse is referred to in many denominations as The Great Commission. It commands believers to spread the Gospel. Sadly, very few of us are doing it. The truth is we have relegated evangelism to either the church or the televangelist.
Jesus did not command the church to evangelize. He told his disciples (us) to “Go”. It wasn’t a request. It was a command! In other words, these are marching orders given to those of us who consider ourselves soldiers for the Lord. If we’re Spirit-led and Spirit-abiding, we must be willing to do our part for the cause of Christ.
Obviously, our church must be willing to do its part in helping to train all of us in how to go about the business of spreading the Gospel. However, don’t rely on the church to do the work for you. The real fruitful work comes from rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty. Here are three reminders for those of you who don’t feel that you measure up to the task:
1. Keep your perspective: We may never have the ability to reach an audience the size of a Billy Graham Crusade, but we can have just as much influence in helping to change a life. Christians are not saved by the thousands. They are saved one at a time. The soul that is liberated at a Billy Graham Crusade is no more important to God than the soul that is saved in your living room.
2. Don’t underestimate God: When the whole question of salvation came up with His disciples, Jesus told them, “With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible”. (Mark 10:27) We need to remember this verse when we experience feelings of inadequacy. The truth is God is the one in the saving business. We’re just stagehands.
3. Stay in your world: The best place to win others to Christ is right where you are: your own neighborhood, church, or workplace. These people know you. If you’re serious about the Lord, they have already noticed that something is different about you. As Jesus said, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven”. (Matthew 5:16)
When it comes to soul winning, we tend to overemphasize ability and underemphasize availability. The first step in the decision to help others find Christ is realizing that all God really wants from us is our willingness. As the Bible says, “But now, O Lord, you are our father. We are the clay; and you our potter; and all we are the work of your hand”. (Isaiah 64:8)