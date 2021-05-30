COLUMN: Making disciples is not just the Church’s responsibility

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28:18)

Southern Gospel songwriter, Phil Cross, tells a great story about growing up in a small northwestern Georgia town. One of his neighbors - a pastor as I recall - had a small AM radio transmitter in his home. Every morning, he would awaken early, turn the transmitter on, and deliver his sunrise sermon to his listeners. He would always begin with “Hello world”. Cross later reflected on that memory. “He was lucky if someone two blocks away could pick him up. But, he did his part in his world to spread the Gospel as only he knew how.”

We should be so faithful. The above verse is referred to in many denominations as The Great Commission. It commands believers to spread the Gospel. Sadly, very few of us are doing it. The truth is we have relegated evangelism to either the church or the televangelist.

Jesus did not command the church to evangelize. He told his disciples (us) to “Go”. It wasn’t a request. It was a command! In other words, these are marching orders given to those of us who consider ourselves soldiers for the Lord. If we’re Spirit-led and Spirit-abiding, we must be willing to do our part for the cause of Christ.