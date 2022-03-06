COLUMN: Misplaced blame against a system of success

To blame capitalism is akin to blaming a car involved in an accident caused by an intoxicated driver. The car is clearly not the culprit. Capitalism and its free-market opportunities are the lifeblood of a society that is productive and self-sufficient. Yet, it is a system increasingly under attack in this country.

According to the Business Insider article, “Anti-capitalism is taking over TikTok” as users of the social media site “denounce America’s glorification of the rat race.”

So who are the users of TikTok? According to a website called www.wallaroomedia.com, there are over 130 million active TikTok users in the U.S. Of those users, a full 63 percent are from ages 10 to 29, meaning that TikTok is reaching a very impressionable group of Americans. That is a concern on many levels, especially considering some of the content I’ve heard about.

If we apply the numbers above to the 1.8 million views garnered by the article, we can estimate that over 1.1 million people between the ages of 10 to 29 were exposed to the content. The real tragedy is this is just one platform, one video, when all around us we hear of the supposed ills created by free markets.