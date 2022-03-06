COLUMN: Misplaced blame against a system of success

A recent story on the Business Insider website represented a convergence of social media and anti-capitalist rhetoric—in addition to revealing some of the major maladies afflicting modern society.
The article was titled, “Anti-capitalism is flooding TikTok as young people question a life that prioritizes productivity over well-being.”
It was, essentially, a treatise on how to face problems in an increasingly God-less society and blame others for your inability to cope with the stress and discomfort that often accompany life.
The article quotes a person in a TikTok video who admits to being “depressed and anxious” while working three jobs. The person blames capitalism for valuing productivity over individual well-being. The video, according to the February 27 article, has 1.8 million views.
Now, someone who is working three jobs should be stressed out, but the real problem involves why this person is working so much. I’ve seen this situation many times while working in the finance industry for over five years. Typically, a three-job individual has made some bad decisions along the way, and more often than not those decisions involved a willingness to assume too much debt.
I can’t state with confidence that is the case here, simply because the article lacks that key bit of information. Nonetheless, a reasonable assumption is that something in this person’s background led to the NECESSITY of working three jobs. That person, then, is responsible for the stress that marks his or her life. Also, somewhere the way, this person developed the habit of blaming others—or society in general—for his or her own missteps and shortcomings.
To blame capitalism is akin to blaming a car involved in an accident caused by an intoxicated driver. The car is clearly not the culprit. Capitalism and its free-market opportunities are the lifeblood of a society that is productive and self-sufficient. Yet, it is a system increasingly under attack in this country.
According to the Business Insider article, “Anti-capitalism is taking over TikTok” as users of the social media site “denounce America’s glorification of the rat race.”
So who are the users of TikTok? According to a website called www.wallaroomedia.com, there are over 130 million active TikTok users in the U.S. Of those users, a full 63 percent are from ages 10 to 29, meaning that TikTok is reaching a very impressionable group of Americans. That is a concern on many levels, especially considering some of the content I’ve heard about.
If we apply the numbers above to the 1.8 million views garnered by the article, we can estimate that over 1.1 million people between the ages of 10 to 29 were exposed to the content. The real tragedy is this is just one platform, one video, when all around us we hear of the supposed ills created by free markets.
Granted, the pandemic changed the dynamics of work, with people relying on government funds to survive tough times, dropping out of the workforce altogether, or working out of home. So part of the disrespect for a capitalist economy stems from the changes brought by an unprecedented medical situation. Many in this country lost their will to work, to strive, to achieve.
This article in particular points to the lack of respect for hard work, achievement and goal setting that are all ingrained in a capitalist system. To young people who have developed a distrust or dislike of capitalism, I say consider the Nike shoes on your feet, the iPhone in your hand, or the vehicle that transports you to school or work.
Those products were created or further developed by Phil Knight, Steve Jobs, Henry Ford--men who worked hard, came up with innovative products, provided millions of jobs and changed entire retail industries. Men who thrived in the very capitalist system that many are denouncing because they’ve decided hard work, initiative and being productive citizens doesn’t mesh with their comfort zones.
To the writer’s credit, the article acknowledges the benefits of capitalism:
“To be sure, productivity is a core tenet of a capitalist system that has spurred economic growth in the form of more jobs, consumer choice, and innovation. It’s designed to reward hard work, with paychecks going to those who provide value and profits to leaders who run the most efficient businesses.”
The article continues by stating, more or less, that the system creates inequalities between those who can produce and those who can’t, without identifying reasons for lack of individual production.
How exactly does the aforementioned God-less component factor into the conversation?
Religious affiliation has declined in recent years, removing the ways in which past generations dealt with the stresses of life—through prayer, fellowship, and faith in a higher power. This has been simultaneous to—or has caused, depending on your viewpoint—increased self-absorption and too much navel gazing. A general decline in work ethic among those under 30 has coincided with these factors.
As technology has advanced, our lives have become easier yet more complicated. We’ve become spoiled by our conveniences, which allows room for us to be more stressed by the little bumps in the road. The little bumps have grown more stressful in direct proportion, it seems, to the ease of modern life. Rather than rely on a higher power or a range of stress-relieving hobbies, many among us prefer to whine and cast blame.
Essentially, we’ve become spoiled by the excesses created by capitalism. Yet that doesn’t mean we cast aside the best means of production and consumption known to mankind.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.