COLUMN: Never forget Christmas is Christ

Did you recognize that overnight the name, Jesus Christ, has become a name to be scorned rather than a name to be glorified and worshipped? I often pinch myself asking, did we go to sleep like Rip Van Winkle and one day wake up with the Holy Name Jesus Christ banned from our vocabulary and forbidden to be used in almost every place but the church. As we look back, we realize this change came subtly as the dew in the evening.

Prayer has been removed from the schools along with God's Word, the Holy Bible. The next thing we knew Christmas Carols could no longer be sung in schools or public events. Nativity scenes were outlawed from all public property. Unfortunately, we, Christians, let it happen, never saying a word or lifting a finger until the restrictions were in place. God's Name has been placed in restraints much like His Son, Jesus, when he was arrested and taken to the cross to be crucified.

I wonder how long will it take for the government and the anti-Christian organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to learn the majority of Americans still believe in Christmas? Most people may not understand exactly why God sent His Son to earth to be born of a virgin and to later die for their sins, but most want Christmas to be Christmas, not some fictitious name to circumvent the wonderful name of Christ Jesus.