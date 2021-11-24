COLUMN: Never forget Christmas is Christ

Did you recognize that overnight the name, Jesus Christ, has become a name to be scorned rather than a name to be glorified and worshipped? I often pinch myself asking, did we go to sleep like Rip Van Winkle and one day wake up with the Holy Name Jesus Christ banned from our vocabulary and forbidden to be used in almost every place but the church. As we look back, we realize this change came subtly as the dew in the evening.
Prayer has been removed from the schools along with God's Word, the Holy Bible. The next thing we knew Christmas Carols could no longer be sung in schools or public events. Nativity scenes were outlawed from all public property. Unfortunately, we, Christians, let it happen, never saying a word or lifting a finger until the restrictions were in place. God's Name has been placed in restraints much like His Son, Jesus, when he was arrested and taken to the cross to be crucified.
I wonder how long will it take for the government and the anti-Christian organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to learn the majority of Americans still believe in Christmas? Most people may not understand exactly why God sent His Son to earth to be born of a virgin and to later die for their sins, but most want Christmas to be Christmas, not some fictitious name to circumvent the wonderful name of Christ Jesus.
You may be asking, "Is it too late?" No! We can start right now and show everyone we believe in Christmas and our Savior it represents. I suggest we stop sending greeting cards unless they carry the true Christmas theme of Jesus Christ's birth. My goal is not to eliminate Santa Claus and what he means to the children, but make sure we teach every child that Christmas is Christ and without Christ there can be no true celebration. Time has come for Christians to take a stand for our Lord and not just at Christmas. Each of us needs to follow the instructions in the old hymn, "Take the Name of Jesus with you.” We can sing of White Christmas and Blue Christmas, but without Jesus all our Christmases will be the blue.
Another suggestion is that this year each Christian take time and greet everyone with a hearty "Merry Christmas". When someone greets you with "Seasons Greetings", say, don't you know there would be no Christmas if Jesus had not been born? Christian government leaders, businesses and civic organizations need also to do their part by pushing for reforms to place nativity scenes in public places and on business property. All of us love to sing "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer", but let's sing and play those beautiful traditional Christmas songs that bring glory unto our Savior, Jesus Christ Who came to earth to save His people.