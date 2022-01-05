COLUMN: Patience is a virtue of God

With today being my birthday my previous driver’s license expired and I had the fortune of getting it renewed online rather than visiting the office of the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. On my previous renewal I must say that they lived up to their reputation of long lines and excessive wait times. As I recalled I was there for two hours and heard every complaint possible, even blaming lawyers for the lines. Their impatience was somewhat justified but it was just about par for the course when we are evaluated on our patience.

The truth is most of us are short when it comes to patience. We normally say, “Lord, I have patience if you will do it right now.” Though I am short on patience, I learned to endure in the Air Force where everything was “hurry up and wait.”

Everyday I see more and more road rage caused by impatience. My guess is at least 85% of drivers speed. I admit I am guilty as most would confess, but wouldn’t it be nice if all adhered to the law. Often a driver will pass me to gain one space in line but does not actually gain any time. I have had drivers pass me on a double yellow line even though they could not see around the curve ahead. Only by the grace of God did the driver not kill someone or himself.