COLUMN: Patience is a virtue of God

With today being my birthday my previous driver’s license expired and I had the fortune of getting it renewed online rather than visiting the office of the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. On my previous renewal I must say that they lived up to their reputation of long lines and excessive wait times. As I recalled I was there for two hours and heard every complaint possible, even blaming lawyers for the lines. Their impatience was somewhat justified but it was just about par for the course when we are evaluated on our patience.
The truth is most of us are short when it comes to patience. We normally say, “Lord, I have patience if you will do it right now.” Though I am short on patience, I learned to endure in the Air Force where everything was “hurry up and wait.”
Everyday I see more and more road rage caused by impatience. My guess is at least 85% of drivers speed. I admit I am guilty as most would confess, but wouldn’t it be nice if all adhered to the law. Often a driver will pass me to gain one space in line but does not actually gain any time. I have had drivers pass me on a double yellow line even though they could not see around the curve ahead. Only by the grace of God did the driver not kill someone or himself.
Those who study the Bible know patience is one of the “Fruit of the Spirit”. However, if we will look closely we see ‘love’ heads the list and many Bible scholars believe the Apostle Paul placed it first not only in position but in importance. Thus, without love we cannot possess the other eight fruit characteristics.
This may sound completely crazy, but God is love and to be like Him, we must love. The Bible says, “Love is patient, love is kind.” When we become impatient, I am afraid our reaction is not normally kind. Some years ago, Frank Pretorius, a friend from South Africa, was visiting with us. When we are over there he drives and is in complete control. Frank has very little patience with anyone. When we go on trips and he stops for a break, he gets out does what he must do, and then burns with impatience to get going again. All who have traveled with Frank can still hear him yell, “Let’s Go!” in that loud grand South African accent.
Well, while he was here, I was in a drive through line and the person in front of us was not moving fast enough for Frank. He says to me, “Do you want me to get out and go rush her along?” I said, “Certainly not.” I could see the blood vessels on his neck pop out.
King Solomon wrote in Proverbs, “If you stay calm, you are wise, but if you have a hot temper you only show how stupid you are.” I guess this reference is a little harsh on us, but Solomon was right. God wants His people to show patience. When we do, we become witnesses for God and how He has given us something that is not possessed by all.