COLUMN: Pharmaceutical jobs in North Carolina are on the line

Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they are picking up an allergy prescription or the medication they depend on to prevent a future heart attack, pharmacists work with many health conditions, and we get to see firsthand how critical our services are to patients, particularly the sickest ones.

As a pharmacist, one of the most important changes I've seen throughout my career is how many medications and treatments have become available, even for the drugs considered untreatable years ago. As a legislator representing Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly counties, I have learned firsthand how health policy has immediate impact on our lives and the lives of our friends and family.

The biopharmaceutical industry has worked tirelessly to develop the drugs and treatments for these medical conditions, putting billions of dollars behind their research and investing countless hours into developing their medicines, all the while stimulating local economies. In North Carolina, the biopharmaceutical industry is estimated to have invested upwards of $648 billion in clinical trials sites, supporting nearly 50,000 jobs within the industry and generating almost $75 billion in economic output. Their economic footprint is undeniably critical to our state, not to mention the contributions their drugs and treatments have made towards improving the quality of life of North Carolinians. Thanks to their work in this field, so many patients have a chance at surviving their medical condition.

Despite the drug industry's progress and ingenuity, some policymakers still paint the biopharmaceutical industry as bad actors in the drug pricing scheme. It's an easy talking point for bureaucrats in Washington that want to get voters on their side. However, these drugmakers actually are giving patients discounts for medications to help lower the costs at the pharmacy counter, but greedy Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) trying to make a buck are profiting from these substantial discounts while often requiring patients to pay high deductibles and coinsurance based on a medicine’s full list price.

As pharmacist that works directly with patients, I see just how difficult it can be for patients to turn down a medication because it's unaffordable. Now more than ever, the demand for rebate reform within our healthcare system is needed to ensure PBMs can no longer overcharge health plans and patients for their prescription drugs.

While reforming the drug rebate system so that PBMs can no longer rob patients of much-needed discounts is imperative to improving affordability and access in our healthcare system, ensuring the most innovative drugs and treatments have a chance of making it out of the lab is just as critical. Supporting the innovators that invest in the research and development of the most basic drugs to the most life-changing cures is critical to improving patient health within the United States.

The irony of it all is that as patients complain about rising drug prices, PBMs and other profiteers within the drug supply chain continue to drive up costs by pocketing their discounts; meanwhile, some policymakers believe the only way to address these concerns is by punishing the industry that not only provides drug discounts to patients but also develops the treatments that patients desperately need. Bad actors are corrupting this cycle and taking biopharmaceutical companies down with them. I implore my fellow lawmakers to support innovation and punish those that pry on the fruits of its labor, hurting the people that so desperately depend on them to stay healthy.

Rep. Wayne Sasser (R) represents Cabarrus, Rowan, and Stanly counties at the N.C. General Assembly. He is a pharmacist by profession.