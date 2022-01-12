COLUMN: Popular vote should replace Electoral College

We need to have a one person one vote policy on elections for future Presidential candidates rather than having politicians deciding who should get the votes.
In the Senate the rural, less populated states carry equal weight as large populated states , such as NY and CA. This gives undue power to the few over the greater numbers of eligible voters. In the days of Madison and Jefferson new territories were being developed with primitive communication and transportation systems. Virginia was the most populated state. Things were different.
In any USA jurisdiction the eligible voters of the region elect the officials, not the legislative bodies(House and Senate) or state assemblies. For instance the governor is elected by all eligible residents of the state.
The mayor of our city is elected by the residents of the city. For the nation we should have all people who reside and are legal voters elect the President. There are 538 electors, 100 of whom are Senators. This further the skewing effect of giving extra weight to rural areas with fewer voters. In the past six Presidential elections the Democrats won the popular vote five times. One time the Supreme Court ruled in favor of George W. Bush over AL Gore due to the difficulty in counting votes in Florida.
The House of Representatives is called the "people's house" because it votes according to population and defined areas within a jurisdiction. To win 270 votes in the Electoral College each state pledges the votes based upon the voices of the Senators and Representatives of that state. It often distorts the popular vote in the state as a whole. With our divided country there should be a better way elect our President without the current vitriol and political interference.
Most people want fair voting rights legislation, yet the Senate will obstruct and block any progress in this area. Most people believe Joe Biden is the legitimate President, yet we have a recalcitrant minority objecting and supporting the Big Lie voiced by the previous President. The same minority refuses to believe that an insurrection occurred on the Capitol, and they further deny all the facts pointing towards those responsible including the former President and many congressmen and women.
It's time to hear from the voters, and it's time to lower the barriers to voting. Legislators should represent the people vs. focusing on their re-election. Converting to a popular vote criterion for President would be a good first step in assuring a more democratic outcome.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired national health care consultant and hospital CEO.