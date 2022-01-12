COLUMN: Popular vote should replace Electoral College

We need to have a one person one vote policy on elections for future Presidential candidates rather than having politicians deciding who should get the votes.

In the Senate the rural, less populated states carry equal weight as large populated states , such as NY and CA. This gives undue power to the few over the greater numbers of eligible voters. In the days of Madison and Jefferson new territories were being developed with primitive communication and transportation systems. Virginia was the most populated state. Things were different.

In any USA jurisdiction the eligible voters of the region elect the officials, not the legislative bodies(House and Senate) or state assemblies. For instance the governor is elected by all eligible residents of the state.

The mayor of our city is elected by the residents of the city. For the nation we should have all people who reside and are legal voters elect the President. There are 538 electors, 100 of whom are Senators. This further the skewing effect of giving extra weight to rural areas with fewer voters. In the past six Presidential elections the Democrats won the popular vote five times. One time the Supreme Court ruled in favor of George W. Bush over AL Gore due to the difficulty in counting votes in Florida.