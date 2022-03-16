COLUMN: Prayer changes things

Years ago my wife, Barbara and I, attended a Senior Adult Prayer Retreat at Ridgecrest Conference Center in Black Mountain, North Carolina. To really appreciate prayer every Christian should attend one of these conferences to refresh their minds as to how powerful and effective prayers are in the life of every Christian.

The conference theme was “Ask, Seek and Knock” from where Jesus said, “Ask, and it will be given to you, seek, and you will find, knock, and it will be opened to you” (Matthew 7:7, ESV). However, none of these commands will be carried out unless we have faith in the Lord that He will do whatever we request. Thus, our faith must be in the One Who can and will deliver if our hearts are right.

Jesus has promised that praying in His name is the answer, “If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it” (John 14:14, ESV). This is only true to those who belong to Him. Also, we are given the promise of Jesus hearing us and that He will answer our prayers, “And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, he hears us. And if we know He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have requests that we have asked of Him” (1John 5:14-15, (ESV). All of this being true we know God has opened the door for our prayers to be answered.