COLUMN: Prayer changes things

Years ago my wife, Barbara and I, attended a Senior Adult Prayer Retreat at Ridgecrest Conference Center in Black Mountain, North Carolina. To really appreciate prayer every Christian should attend one of these conferences to refresh their minds as to how powerful and effective prayers are in the life of every Christian.
The conference theme was “Ask, Seek and Knock” from where Jesus said, “Ask, and it will be given to you, seek, and you will find, knock, and it will be opened to you” (Matthew 7:7, ESV). However, none of these commands will be carried out unless we have faith in the Lord that He will do whatever we request. Thus, our faith must be in the One Who can and will deliver if our hearts are right.
Jesus has promised that praying in His name is the answer, “If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it” (John 14:14, ESV). This is only true to those who belong to Him. Also, we are given the promise of Jesus hearing us and that He will answer our prayers, “And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, he hears us. And if we know He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have requests that we have asked of Him” (1John 5:14-15, (ESV). All of this being true we know God has opened the door for our prayers to be answered.
I think some Christians have come to where we talk about prayer but do not practice as God’s word has taught. In the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus told His disciples, “Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41, ESV). Sometimes we are more like the pastor who was being considered by another church to become their pastor. The pastor church search committee called him with a proposal and asked him to pray about the offer. Immediately, he called his wife with the good news and told her you pray while I see about a moving van. Do you think he had God in mind about the decision?
While I was Interim Pastor at Shadybrook Baptist Church in Kannapolis we were in the middle of a drought and planned to pray for rain during our Wednesday night service. To show our faith in the Lord in advance I asked the members to bring umbrellas to the service. Sure enough, we came to pray and that is what we did. Well, before the service was over the sound of rain was heard hitting the roof. Many were so happy we refused to use the umbrellas as we left the church that night. God taught us an important lesson that prayer does work if you really believe God’s Word.
I suggest that Christians take prayer seriously and start practicing it! Believe Jesus’ promise, “Whatever you ask in prayer you will receive, if you have faith” (Matthew 21:22, ESV).