COLUMN: Remembering reasons for Memorial Day

Cookouts, fun on the lake, a trip to the beach, and the Coca-Cola 600.

These are all often the first things that come to mind when we hear Memorial Day Weekend. While these things are all good, especially after a year of lockdowns and social distancing, it’s important that we remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The Bible tells us in John 15:13, that “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

We hear this verse a lot, especially around Memorial Day each year. But not many of us know personally what this verse really means.

I had the honor of being at Fort Bragg on Tuesday for the first of several Memorial Day events throughout the week including placing flags at the Oakwood Cemetery with the American Legion in Concord, honoring our troops at the Coca-Cola 600, and joining the Kannapolis annual Memorial Day event. Tuesday’s ceremony at Fort Bragg honored the fallen Soldiers of the 3rd Special Forces Group. While there, I met many who had lost loved ones including a Gold Star mom, a 7-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy.