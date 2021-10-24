COLUMN: Remission means more than forgiveness

Roger Bennett understood what the Bible meant by remission. He knew that it stood for much more than forgiveness. Remission brings a life-saving quality with it, too.

When Roger Bennett was in remission, it meant that leukemia was no longer killing him. And when we read that Jesus shed His blood for the remission of our sins, it means that our sins - past, present, and future - no longer have to kill us, either. That’s what Paul was trying to tell the Church at Rome when he said, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord”. (Romans 6:23)

There were a couple of trades that took place at the Cross that we should never forget. The one we frequently hear about is the redeeming power of the Cross. John the Baptist put it this way: “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world”. (John 1:29)

What John meant by that was that when Jesus died on the Cross for us, he took our sins so that we could have the opportunity to appear righteous in the sight of God. Jesus traded in His righteousness for our sins.

But there was another wonderful exchange that took place that day, too. Jesus also took the death that comes from sin. He gave us the opportunity to have life.

We are redeemed which makes us appear righteous in the eyes of God. However, our sins are also in remission because of what Jesus did for us on the Cross. They can no longer kill us. That why Jesus said, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly”. (John 10:10)