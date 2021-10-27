COLUMN: Return to the Braves

Barbara and I had stopped going to see Braves baseball games because our health had restricted us from doing something we truly enjoyed. I guess we could have done as many and that is to just dream of the past and talk about what we used to do. Instead, back in May we were relatively sure we could not travel to a game but decided to at least watch their games and pull for them to win.

We remember when we would take a week of vacation to attend some of the Atlanta Braves Spring training games at the Walt Disney location. Sometimes we traveled to Florida alone, but other times family and friends accompanied us on the trip and other times family members would join us during the week. I can say without reservation it was a special time of our lives. In addition, we enjoyed traveling to Atlanta for a weekend.

When Barbara and I started watching the Braves games in the middle of May the team was not doing well. As you probably know they turned things around and are headed for playing the Houston Astros in the World Series During the comeback, it was a blessing to see different players become superstars in only a short time and are expected to be for many years to come. We were given a special treat by seeing the Braves standby, First Baseman, Freddy Freeman leads the squad as he has for many years. He had already reached star-dome but continues to perform every day.