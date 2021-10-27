COLUMN: Return to the Braves

Barbara and I had stopped going to see Braves baseball games because our health had restricted us from doing something we truly enjoyed. I guess we could have done as many and that is to just dream of the past and talk about what we used to do. Instead, back in May we were relatively sure we could not travel to a game but decided to at least watch their games and pull for them to win.
We remember when we would take a week of vacation to attend some of the Atlanta Braves Spring training games at the Walt Disney location. Sometimes we traveled to Florida alone, but other times family and friends accompanied us on the trip and other times family members would join us during the week. I can say without reservation it was a special time of our lives. In addition, we enjoyed traveling to Atlanta for a weekend.
When Barbara and I started watching the Braves games in the middle of May the team was not doing well. As you probably know they turned things around and are headed for playing the Houston Astros in the World Series During the comeback, it was a blessing to see different players become superstars in only a short time and are expected to be for many years to come. We were given a special treat by seeing the Braves standby, First Baseman, Freddy Freeman leads the squad as he has for many years. He had already reached star-dome but continues to perform every day.
We admit that watching the games is much different than in the past. The major difference is the way the baseball has been supped up to allow more home runs to be hit. At the same time, we have discovered that the speed for most of the pitchers is easily in the 90s and it is not unusual for some stars to exceed 100 miles an hour. The older ones of us can remember when Bob Feller, the Cleveland Indians’ star, and a few others at that time could reach that speed.
To speed up the games the Major Leagues have made a change by adopting an electronic means to reviewing close calls for runners on the base pads. Everyone has their opinion but these also delay the games and still are not concise enough to make all calls. I am from the old school believing human error should be acceptable as it has been since the beginning of the game. This is especially true since the umpires call of balls and strikes and is definitely not a proven science.
Since my column is normally from a spiritual perspective, I would like to follow that route in my recent observance of Braves baseball. If you look closely at any of the playoff games, you saw many fans, especially ladies, turn to the Lord for help in the tight games. At all the ballparks, regardless of location, (north, south, east or west) we saw clasped hands in the same manner we teach children to pray. I assumed they were praying but would prefer not to comment further leaving the answering of such prayers to our Lord.