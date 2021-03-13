COLUMN: School violence and gun control on the agenda

As a father of a small boy in school, I care deeply about preventing gun violence. As your Congressman, I’ve worked to pass meaningful legislation like the STOP School Violence Act to improve school safety, the Fix NICS Act to improve information sharing across law enforcement, and the 21st Century Cures Act, which was one of the most significant reforms to mental health care in a decade.
Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress not only don’t seem serious about combating gun violence, but last week they used it as an excuse to come after your Second Amendment rights.
On Thursday, House Democrats approved two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, that threaten law-abiding citizens and our Second Amendment while doing nothing to prevent tragic shootings.
In their efforts to pass so-called “universal background checks,” House Democrats disregard that every commercial gun sale in the United States already requires a background check. Current law also prohibits “straw purchasers” who pass background checks and buy firearms for criminals. Since 1998, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) has been used to conduct these background checks.
However, H.R. 8 would now require a background check for every gun transfer. This could turn law-abiding citizens into criminals if you store a firearm for a friend or loan a handgun to a neighbor with an abusive ex who wanted to borrow it for self-protection.
Even worse, H.R. 1446 would extend the waiting period for a retail firearm sale from 3 to 10 business days and could allow the government to further delay a transfer - indefinitely.
None of these measures would have prevented a previous shooting, including the tragedy in Charleston. In Charleston, there was no loophole. The problem was information sharing. If the FBI had checked all available databases, then Dylan Roof would not have been allowed to purchase a firearm.
To fix this problem, I’ve worked with South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice to introduce the 21st Century NICS Act to streamline information sharing across the FBI and all law enforcement.
Last week, I also introduced the STOP II: Classrooms Over Conference Rooms Act. This bill doubles the funding for the STOP School Violence Act to harden schools, get more mental health resources in schools, and increase active-shooter training for law enforcement. And we pay for it by taking money set aside for the Department of Education to rent conference rooms in Washington, D.C.
These targeted solutions are among numerous I’ve focused on to further improve school safety, support mental health, expand information sharing and address actual root causes of gun violence.
I have also championed legislation to uphold your Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.
As you probably know, I have introduced H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, to ensure people don’t become criminals for carrying a legally owned firearm across an invisible state line.
As House Democrats advanced their anti-gun legislation in the House, I went to the House floor and instead forced a vote on H.R. 38. Gun sales and concealed carry permits are at all-time highs and these law-abiding Americans deserve to have their rights protected.
Unfortunately, House Democrats rejected H.R. 38. They voted to defund police the week before, but don’t want you to be able to carry a firearm for self-protection.
I am disappointed, but my fight for H.R. 38 and common-sense reforms to end gun violence will not end.
I ran for Congress so I could work across the aisle to solve problems, be your voice in Washington, and protect our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution. Rest assured, I will never stop fighting for you.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and other counties extending eastward to Fayetteville.