COLUMN: School violence and gun control on the agenda

As a father of a small boy in school, I care deeply about preventing gun violence. As your Congressman, I’ve worked to pass meaningful legislation like the STOP School Violence Act to improve school safety, the Fix NICS Act to improve information sharing across law enforcement, and the 21st Century Cures Act, which was one of the most significant reforms to mental health care in a decade.

Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress not only don’t seem serious about combating gun violence, but last week they used it as an excuse to come after your Second Amendment rights.

On Thursday, House Democrats approved two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, that threaten law-abiding citizens and our Second Amendment while doing nothing to prevent tragic shootings.

In their efforts to pass so-called “universal background checks,” House Democrats disregard that every commercial gun sale in the United States already requires a background check. Current law also prohibits “straw purchasers” who pass background checks and buy firearms for criminals. Since 1998, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) has been used to conduct these background checks.