COLUMN: September 11: What do we say now?

We have the war on poverty. The war on drugs. The war on crime. And we have declared war on racial hatred, on AIDS and other diseases, on underperforming schools, on unsafe automobiles, on the polluters of the environment, and on many other varieties of “evil.”

We haven't yet won any of those wars. There have been some great victories. Things are better than they would've been. But “complete victory” was probably never possible. Our national effort in all these areas continues--but without a “total war” commitment. We learned each time that we could not sustain a total national commitment to all these “wars” at the same time.

As we begin our national effort against worldwide terrorism, it might be well for us to remember our prior wars against these other endemic problems. Remember that they last a long time, remember that there are few decisive victories, and remember that Americans' attention spans don't last through long drawn-out indecisive wars.

Remembering those lessons and putting aside the war terminology, our leaders can better emphasize our country's need for a sustainable, long-term commitment to the development and patient implementation of wise policies to track down terrorists, clear out their breeding grounds, and deal with the root causes of their activity.