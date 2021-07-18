COLUMN: State retirees need meaningful cost of living raise

When news broke last month that the state unexpectedly had a $6 billion surplus, we were confident that the legislature’s sense of fairness and justice would prevail, and our retirees would get the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that was well overdue.

Sometimes people ask what is meant by a COLA, and why it exists. Government pensions are determined by a formula, based primarily on salary and years of service. A pensioner knows in advance how many dollars will be in their monthly check.

It is meant to be fair and predictable, but there is a problem. The amount paid does not increase, but prices do. In the first few years of inflation, the reduction in purchasing power might be manageable as the retiree lives more and more frugally.

Consider a woman who began her retirement in 2008 at age 65 with a pension of $1,000 monthly. This year, she is 78 and her purchasing power, relative to 13 years ago, is only $800. She may need increased health care and prescription drugs. Those prices and co-pays steadily increase, as do the prices of food, utilities, services, etc. But her purchasing power continues to shrink.

This is where COLAs come in.