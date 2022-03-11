COLUMN: The courts spoke. Now we must.

Are we to believe that the legislature has carte blanche to draw maps in almost any manner they like? Does fairness matter? Should race, sex or recent party voting patterns be of any import? And if our lawmakers figure out how to gerrymander all 14 congressional districts to Republican advantage is there no one to whom we can appeal?

In 2019, all members of the U.S. Supreme Court – including Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh – seemed to agree that state courts have some role.

Ours is a so-called “purple” state. The legislature is controlled by Republicans. Our Executive branch by a Democrat, our Court of Appeals has a Republican plurality and our Supreme Court a Democratic plurality. In the 2020 election we gave 50 percent of the presidential vote to Trump and 49 percent to Biden. Shouldn’t our legislative and congressional districts reflect these patterns?

Here are my takeaways: First, we can now hold the May 17th primaries using the maps approved by our Supreme Court. Candidates know the districts in which they will run. Next, it is unreasonable to trust legislators, interested in maintaining their power, to apply fairness in less than a partisan way. It’s as impossible as teaching the proverbial pig to fly.