COLUMN: The true peace of Christmas

When I think of Christmas I think of the personal peace that each Christian should enjoy during this special time of year.
. The Jewish Word "Shalom" - Peace means much more than in the battles of life. It means a well-being, health, prosperity, security, soundness, and completeness. It has to do more with character than circumstances.
. Peace is a Gift- Psalms 29:11 - "The Lord gives strength to His people; The Lord blesses His people with peace."
. Peace is abundant. - Psalms 119:165 - "Great peace have those who love your law, And nothing causes them to stumble."
. Peace is perfect. - Isaiah 26:3 - You will keep him in perfect peace. Whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in you.
. Christ paid for our peace. - Isaiah 53:5 - "He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: The chastisement of our peace was upon Him, and with His stripes we are healed.
Christians must remember that Christ is our source of Peace.
. John 14:27 - "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let it be afraid."
. John 16:33 - "These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace, In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, take heart, I have overcome the world."
At this Christmas recognize the giver of the peace and commit to Him that will give you peace regardless of the circumstances.
One of my most cherished moments of the peace of Christmas was in 1969. I was in the jungles at Nakhon Phanom, Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand. Our country was fighting an unpopular war for which there were many demonstrations in the United States. They should have been ashamed because no matter what political position they may have taken American servicemen were being killed to give those dissidents the right to rebel.
At my base we were sending aircraft out to bomb positions in Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia. Our most important target was the Ho Chi Ming Trail where supplies were being brought in from the north to the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese troops in the south. Planes went out that came back all shot up and some never made it back.
However, it was Christmas time and we were trying to make the best of a bad situation. The chapel choir (all men) had started working on a cantata in September and we were to perform it twice during Christmas week. The first was in the base chapel on the Sunday morning before Christmas Day and the other at the Servicemen's Club on Christmas Eve night. I still remember many of the songs we sang and I feel that my involvement in that cantata helped me through that Christmas and it also gave me a new outlook on "Peace."
Some of the words of one of the songs went as follows: "The Prince of Peace is born this day, born in a manger low, God gave His only "Begotten Son" on us His love to bestow. We sang of Jesus as Wonderful, Counselor, Prince of Peace, All Mighty God is He. Another song had the name of the cantata, "From the Cradle to the Cross." Some of the lines were "From the Cradle to the Cross His Destiny, From the Cradle to the Cross He came, though He knew as a tiny Baby not once did He complain.”
After we sang on Christmas Eve those words stuck to me and gave me a sense of peace during the night. Although I was away from my wife and children for the first Christmas my sadness and loneliness dissipated as the rocket launchers sent illuminating flares up to bring light to help secure the base during the night. I lay in my bed with peace from God and peace with God, who sent His Son, to bring peace to all people who believed in Him. The Bible tells us that we who believe in Him will have peace. The Hippies may have had the peace movement going back in the states at that time, but they had no idea of the meaning of peace.
I hope you will have the peace of Christmas as you enjoy this wonderful holiday. Remember He came to bring peace to all of us who know Him.