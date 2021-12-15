COLUMN: The true peace of Christmas

Some of the words of one of the songs went as follows: "The Prince of Peace is born this day, born in a manger low, God gave His only "Begotten Son" on us His love to bestow. We sang of Jesus as Wonderful, Counselor, Prince of Peace, All Mighty God is He. Another song had the name of the cantata, "From the Cradle to the Cross." Some of the lines were "From the Cradle to the Cross His Destiny, From the Cradle to the Cross He came, though He knew as a tiny Baby not once did He complain.”

After we sang on Christmas Eve those words stuck to me and gave me a sense of peace during the night. Although I was away from my wife and children for the first Christmas my sadness and loneliness dissipated as the rocket launchers sent illuminating flares up to bring light to help secure the base during the night. I lay in my bed with peace from God and peace with God, who sent His Son, to bring peace to all people who believed in Him. The Bible tells us that we who believe in Him will have peace. The Hippies may have had the peace movement going back in the states at that time, but they had no idea of the meaning of peace.

I hope you will have the peace of Christmas as you enjoy this wonderful holiday. Remember He came to bring peace to all of us who know Him.