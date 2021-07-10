COLUMN: This is home for me

For several years, I resided in a local townhouse. When you looked out a front window, you saw a tall, brick wall. When you peered out of the back kitchen window, you viewed an oversized gate, which to me, was an eyesore.

It's dark, sometimes dreary, interior robbed me of my happiness, and took my creativity as a prisoner. When the weather was nice, I sat at the outdoor seating of nearby coffee shops, as I wrote my news articles, fiction and poetry pieces, speeches, and handwritten letters to elder family members far away.

The only light that came into my townhouse were the radiant smiles of my family, friends, and yes, our pets. A temporary acquaintance came to visit me often. He and I watched Netflix and listened to music playlists. But soon, I discovered that he was as depressing as the dark living room itself.

Today, years later, fortunately, I live in a vibrant house with windows that look out to scenic suburban landscapes. My nonchalant backyard fence opens up to a quiet, peaceful park-like setting. There are plenty of sunbeams shining through the windows in most of the rooms. And when it rains, there is almost always joy throughout the inside of my home, whether I am cooking, exercising, hanging pictures, or watering the plants.