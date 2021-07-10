COLUMN: This is home for me

For several years, I resided in a local townhouse. When you looked out a front window, you saw a tall, brick wall. When you peered out of the back kitchen window, you viewed an oversized gate, which to me, was an eyesore.
It's dark, sometimes dreary, interior robbed me of my happiness, and took my creativity as a prisoner. When the weather was nice, I sat at the outdoor seating of nearby coffee shops, as I wrote my news articles, fiction and poetry pieces, speeches, and handwritten letters to elder family members far away.
The only light that came into my townhouse were the radiant smiles of my family, friends, and yes, our pets. A temporary acquaintance came to visit me often. He and I watched Netflix and listened to music playlists. But soon, I discovered that he was as depressing as the dark living room itself.
Today, years later, fortunately, I live in a vibrant house with windows that look out to scenic suburban landscapes. My nonchalant backyard fence opens up to a quiet, peaceful park-like setting. There are plenty of sunbeams shining through the windows in most of the rooms. And when it rains, there is almost always joy throughout the inside of my home, whether I am cooking, exercising, hanging pictures, or watering the plants.
I have written fiction and nonfiction pieces inside my home office, and have finished a myriad of craft projects, including designing jewelry, and rug hooking. Last November, my Dad and I constructed a religious symbol art piece that was entered in a virtual art competition. Not only did this project, made on my living room table, strengthen a father-daughter bond, the art piece itself received positive recognition by local artists and clergy members.
Today, my creativity is as free and flowing as the circular warm water gently seeping into my new bathtub.
The only facet that I miss about.what I call my "dark house," was the pearlized tile backsplash that was installed in the kitchen, five years before I decided to move. When I made plans to sell my home, I told my realtor, and friend, Brandon, "The only thing that I am going to miss about this place is the pearl tile backsplash! On second thought, who really needs it anyway?
Now, I am enjoying putting on cosmetics in my newly painted peach colored powder room, with a new, ornate mirror. I love the soothing sounds of the gentle breeze of ceiling fans throughout the house. But most important to me, is the laughter of the four kind children who live next door. There is plenty of light everywhere.
This is home to me.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets. Contact Robyn at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.