COLUMN: Trying to unravel the mystery of human suffering

As he walked into his house on returning from school, the youngster instinctively flipped on the television, finding that one of the cable news channels filled the screen. That was not unusual as his mother was the last one out the door each morning, and she normally watched the news as she ate her oatmeal.

He usually ignored the television and reached for his game console to begin an afternoon of gaming before his parents returned home. This time, however, he couldn’t ignore the images on the afternoon news show. He saw scene after scene of mass destruction, unbelievable carnage with debris scattered in a surreal display that he couldn’t turn from. Reporters told of the death toll and the number of those missing.

After 10 minutes he turned the television off, put the game console back on the bookshelf, and sat for a few minutes, depressed and concerned about what he just saw. He wanted to know more but couldn’t stand to watch more images flash across the screen. Instead, he walked down the street to the combination convenience store and lunch counter where locals gathered. As he made the short walk, he thought about how the customers who hang out there were always discussing current events. He knew that the main topic would be the tornado damage from Kentucky and Arkansas.