COLUMN: Trying to unravel the mystery of human suffering

As he walked into his house on returning from school, the youngster instinctively flipped on the television, finding that one of the cable news channels filled the screen. That was not unusual as his mother was the last one out the door each morning, and she normally watched the news as she ate her oatmeal.
He usually ignored the television and reached for his game console to begin an afternoon of gaming before his parents returned home. This time, however, he couldn’t ignore the images on the afternoon news show. He saw scene after scene of mass destruction, unbelievable carnage with debris scattered in a surreal display that he couldn’t turn from. Reporters told of the death toll and the number of those missing.
After 10 minutes he turned the television off, put the game console back on the bookshelf, and sat for a few minutes, depressed and concerned about what he just saw. He wanted to know more but couldn’t stand to watch more images flash across the screen. Instead, he walked down the street to the combination convenience store and lunch counter where locals gathered. As he made the short walk, he thought about how the customers who hang out there were always discussing current events. He knew that the main topic would be the tornado damage from Kentucky and Arkansas.
Once there, he purchased a bag of chips and an energy drink and sat down near a table where a couple of the regular customers were sitting, sipping coffee. The two men appeared to be retired, since they are often in the same spot, and he was familiar enough with them to know that the younger man was once a postal worker, the other a farmer.
The two were engaged in a conversation that had just started, as one of the men had joined the other just as the boy walked through the door.
“That’s a terrible thing what happened in Mayfield, Kentucky,” said the farmer. “Hard to believe that nature can do that much damage.”
“Yes, and they were saying on the news that storms will only get worse,” replied the postal worker. “Global warming. If we don’t do something about it, and now, then we are all doomed. Temperatures rise. Storms become more common and more intense. Man on the news said we need to pass Joe Biden’s spending bill so we can start addressing the weather. I say it’s about time to stop talking and start doing something constructive.”
“Gets me,” said the farmer, “all the talk about combatting climate change and the same people can’t tell us the weather for the day after tomorrow with any sort of reliability.”
“That’s the point,” said the postal worker, “weather has become more and more unpredictable because of climate change.”
“Well,” said the farmer, “storms are no more common today than they were a hundred years ago. That’s a provable fact. And there’s a lot of data to support viewpoints other than what you get from talking heads on the TV who pretend to be scientists. Besides, I can remember back in the 70s when they were warning us about an ice age, with the winter of 1977 one of the most brutal winters on record. I know, I was out in it each day, and I bet you were, too. Then the catch phrase became global warming. Now it’s climate change. What will it be next?”
“There are a lot of scientists who say that global warming is real, that man is at fault, and that it’s up to us to do something about it,” said the postal worker. “I could fill this room with research demonstrating as much. This is about global warming, end of discussion.”
“I’m not sure I agree with that,” said the farmer. “There’s something here you’re overlooking, something that you don’t hear much about unless you go to some little Baptist church out in the country. The wrath of God. That’s not something most people want to discuss.”
“Wait, are you serious?” said the postal worker, his face turning red and veins popping on his neck. “You’re blaming this on a loving, forgiving God? That kind of death—with over 100 people dead, including a five-month-old baby—is God’s fault?”
“Just calm down now,” said the farmer. “First of all, read your Bible. It’s full of examples of God’s wrath. Second of all, look around us at all the debauchery, all the evidence that this country has lost its way. You think God is not going to judge us? Are YOU serious?”
“I’m not sure what to say to all that. Is it science? Or is it strictly a spiritual component? I’ll go with the science. No way God is a vengeful God out to inflict such pain on mankind. No way.”
“Like I said, read your Bible. And it’s not just in the Old Testament because we both know there are a bunch of examples there. Check the book of Revelations sometime.”
“I’m still not convinced,” said the postman.
“Consider this verse, from Romans, the farmer said as he thumbed through a pocket-sized New Testament: ‘For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.’”
The boy noticed the store had fallen silent, with the cashier, the cook and two other diners, a young couple, all staring at the two men, transfixed by their discussion.
“Also, listen to this from the second chapter, fifth verse of Romans: ‘But because of your stubbornness and your unrepentant heart, you are storing up wrath against yourself for the day of God’s wrath, when His righteous judgment will be revealed.’”
The farmer closed the small testament, placed it back in his jacket pocket, and continued to drink coffee. No one spoke for several minutes until the cashier said, “Order up,” and the young couple stood to get their food.
The boy rose from his seat and left the store, knowing his mother was due home any minute, and he had homework to do. On his walk home, he thought about what the men had said. His mind was so focused on the two viewpoints that his depressed mood had been replaced by wonderment of how one topic could be loaded with such uncertainty. He wondered if he should talk to his science teacher or his minister.
The youngster thought, also, about something his mother always tells him, something he was beginning to understand more and more: There are two sides to every story and getting to the truth is never easy.
