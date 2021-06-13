COLUMN: U.S. setting unwanted records

Amid this rising inflation, President Biden’s response has been to propose higher taxes and an additional $6 trillion in government spending. Higher taxes, more debt and more spending will only make matters worse.

That’s why, I joined my House Republican colleagues to champion a budget proposal that would secure the border and cut spending. We must do both.

Also last week, our economy reported another record: 9.3 million open jobs. The jobs are there, but unemployment remains stagnant. That’s because the government is still paying people to stay home. This is something I hear constantly from small businesses in our community struggling to find workers.

That’s why last week, I cosponsored the Jump-Start the Economy with Jobs Act to ensure federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits only go to those who need it, and not to folks who have a job waiting for them. I will continue to advance this legislation and other measures to encourage people to get back to work.