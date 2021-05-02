COLUMN: Viewpoints on a variety of topics in the news

You don’t have to agree with Tim Scott, the Senator from South Carolina, to appreciate his sincerity and common sense approach to issues. Scott would make an excellent candidate for president, helping to explain why many were quick to vilify him after his response to Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday night.
File this under the I-wish-I-had-said-that category. Bill Maher, noted liberal commentator and talk show host, had some words of wisdom about the recent Academy Awards show, by all measures an absolute flop: “Academy nominations used to say, ‘Look what great movies we make.’ Now they say, ‘Look what great people we are.’”
The price of lumber has skyrocketed since the onset of COVID—up 232 percent according to Fortune.com. One estimate indicated that the average increase in new home construction is $24,000. Experts predict the price spike will continue for quite a while. Good for those selling homes. Bad for those buying or building.
For rational minded people, there is really no way to assess Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office other than to say it’s a decided push toward socialism. With apologies to Neil Armstrong, it’s one small step for Joe Biden and one giant leap for socialism. The whole country is upside down, and Covid is not the only reason.
Looking for a litmus test to determine how far left the Biden administration has lurched? Look no further than the recent comments by Congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, who said Biden has “exceeded expectations” of progressives. Enough said.
While AOC and other far-left radicals are no doubt thrilled with Biden’s performance thus far, it’s difficult to believe that all of those who supported Biden last November are onboard for the Green New Deal and other massive spending projects intended to remake America.
In that vein, there are two columns by Bret Stephens that are worthy of attention. Stephens is one of the more reasonable columnists at the New York Times. One piece, “Race and the Coming Liberal Crackup,” addresses the toxic anti-racism that has gripped the nation. The other, “Liberals for DeSantis,” addresses the dishonesty and bias in mainstream media, including the recent attempt by CBS’ 60 Minutes to discredit Ron DeSantis, Florida governor.
I’ll say it again: What is there not to like about low taxes, low unemployment, reduced regulation, increased individual liberties, wage growth, energy independence, and a middle class revival? All of those are now under attack in this country.
It is so, so nice of our overseers to allow us to ditch our masks when outdoors—with limitations, of course.
These are the same people, by the way, who say that childcare is infrastructure.
A friend recently mentioned that his brother received a lifetime ban from Facebook because he dared to support Donald Trump. “He could sign on and say, ‘It’s a nice day,’ and they (radicals) would start on him,” says my friend. More evidence that a select group of organized and delusional activists are setting the narrative in this country.
Big Tech’s influence in American life has gotten out of control. End of story. That includes Google, Facebook, Twitter, and others who habitually stifle free speech.
Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is a vocal member of Congress, is either in a heap of trouble or he’s a victim of an intense smear campaign. Time will tell. Same for Rudy Giuliani, although he might be guilty of no more than association with Donald Trump.
Much of the anti-racist rhetoric we are subjected to these days is outright foolish. I recently heard a U.S. congressman make a flimsy claim directed at those who dare to oppose D.C. statehood. He said, with a straight face, that the opposition is rooted in racism. Seriously? That’s all you’ve got? Often it is all leftists have—which is exactly why racism has been weaponized, absent of tried-and-true principles of governance that bring results.
Speaking of race in this country, do whatever it takes to read Jason Riley’s column on the subject, “Race Relations in America Are Better Than Ever: Obsessed with theories of ‘systemic racism’ and ‘unconscious bias,’ the media ignores good news.” I have a Wall Street Journal subscription, so my access is simple. If you can’t read the article, email me and we’ll figure out an alternative route. It’s that good.
I recently saw a comedy skit demonstrating that wokeism and racism are one and the same. It was an ingenious—and accurate—comparison.
Here’s hoping that August brings a full and complete return to school, including a no-mask allowance. Enough already. Young people have suffered too much, whether they realize it or not.
Those who scoff at someone calling out Joe Biden for being reckless with the truth are defending someone with a decades-long history of plagiarism. Look it up.
How amusing that many on the left can’t shake their obsession with Donald Trump. Bless their hearts.
Liberal logic as gleaned from letters to the editor of this newspaper: Trump was sometimes, shall we say, less than truthful, so anyone who voted for Trump surrenders the right to criticize the life-long plagiarist who now occupies the White House. Wow.
By the way, did someone say that Biden’s massive infrastructure plan is unconstitutional? I must have missed that one.
The fine folks at Fox News are forever ranting about schools being less than fully operational during the pandemic, yet they continue to practice social distancing on air. Where, for example, is the “curvey” couch during Fox and Friends? Don’t be hypocrites, Fox anchors. Please stop the grandstanding.
While on the subject of Fox and Friends, the network’s popular morning show had a Cuban exile as a guest on Friday morning. Maximo Alvarez, who fled Cuba with his family in the 1960s, also spoke at last summer’s Republican National Convention. Alvarez’s message during an interview with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade was that the U.S. has been on a rapid path to communism since Biden’s inauguration. Among the evidence he offered was the propaganda and repetition of lies used to persuade the public, something addressed here in the last two columns.
Those who are so quick to criticize Fox News obviously do not watch it regularly. Chris Wallace and others are anything but conservative. When Wallace is on air, you may as well switch over to CNN, as I sometimes do.
Pet Peeve of the Week: People who stop their cars in public streets to reach out and check their mailboxes, as opposed to parking off the road and walking the 20 feet or so required to avoid endangering their fellow man. For heaven sakes, get out of the car.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.