COLUMN: Viewpoints on a variety of topics in the news

While AOC and other far-left radicals are no doubt thrilled with Biden’s performance thus far, it’s difficult to believe that all of those who supported Biden last November are onboard for the Green New Deal and other massive spending projects intended to remake America.

In that vein, there are two columns by Bret Stephens that are worthy of attention. Stephens is one of the more reasonable columnists at the New York Times. One piece, “Race and the Coming Liberal Crackup,” addresses the toxic anti-racism that has gripped the nation. The other, “Liberals for DeSantis,” addresses the dishonesty and bias in mainstream media, including the recent attempt by CBS’ 60 Minutes to discredit Ron DeSantis, Florida governor.

I’ll say it again: What is there not to like about low taxes, low unemployment, reduced regulation, increased individual liberties, wage growth, energy independence, and a middle class revival? All of those are now under attack in this country.

It is so, so nice of our overseers to allow us to ditch our masks when outdoors—with limitations, of course.

These are the same people, by the way, who say that childcare is infrastructure.