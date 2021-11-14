COLUMN: Viewpoints on variety of issues in society

Chris Christy recently hinted that he may run for president in 2024, even if Donald Trump enters the race, as expected. Christy may be one of the few people who can give as good as he gets in a tussle with Trump. That’s not to say he would gain public support. If Christy wants to make an impact, however, he should run as a Democrat. That party is in desperate need of a centrist willing to advocate for sensible governance. He might discover there are moderate Democrats than the radicals now in charge would have us believe. Plus, he could peel off support from the Republicans and Independents who may have grown tired of Trump’s in-your-face style.

Fox News has become the push-a-book network. Most of the books being promoted are by Fox anchors or contributors. Here’s wishing the network would dedicate a weekly show to the discussion and promotion of books and stop the incessant self-promotion by network employees. Book shows are often boring and cater to narrow audiences. However, there is enough talent at Fox News to come up with a compelling, entertaining format.