COLUMN: Viewpoints on variety of issues in society

The video of protesters confronting West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin last week demonstrated a point made in this column about the ideology of far-left zealots—socialists—being bookended by self-absorption and the desire for power. “What about me? Don’t you care for my life?” whined a protester among many surrounding Manchin’s car as he attempted to drive from a parking garage. It was a scene demonstrating the mindless desire for government to correct a perceived wrong. It was, in other words, a defining image of socialism.
In no profession can you hide incompetence long-term. That’s especially true in the presidency, where the microscope is on every move and hard data exists to measure job performance.
What I’ve observed from having been around teenagers for more than a decade is that parents may do less harm by giving their adolescent child a carton of cigarettes instead of a cell phone. That’s merely my opinion, but the harm from cell phone addiction is well documented—not to mention video game obsession. Hold the letters, please, I’m a life-long nonsmoker attempting to make a point.
Here's wishing TV talking heads would stop referring to shots as “jabs.” They’re shots, ok? Shots.
What has happened to all the good situation comedies? Sitcoms used to be a weeknight staple of the TV viewing routine at the Cothren home, but I can’t name a single one now worth watching.
Chris Christy recently hinted that he may run for president in 2024, even if Donald Trump enters the race, as expected. Christy may be one of the few people who can give as good as he gets in a tussle with Trump. That’s not to say he would gain public support. If Christy wants to make an impact, however, he should run as a Democrat. That party is in desperate need of a centrist willing to advocate for sensible governance. He might discover there are moderate Democrats than the radicals now in charge would have us believe. Plus, he could peel off support from the Republicans and Independents who may have grown tired of Trump’s in-your-face style.
Fox News has become the push-a-book network. Most of the books being promoted are by Fox anchors or contributors. Here’s wishing the network would dedicate a weekly show to the discussion and promotion of books and stop the incessant self-promotion by network employees. Book shows are often boring and cater to narrow audiences. However, there is enough talent at Fox News to come up with a compelling, entertaining format.
The number of sports websites and sportswriters available across the internet has exploded in recent years. Quality of coverage has declined, however. I saw this in an article discussing the rivalry between Larry Bird and Julius Erving, NBA hall of famers: “When you talk about true professionals and legends of the game, Erving and Bird perfectly epitomize that to the full extent.” It wasn’t enough that it was “perfectly” epitomized, but it was done so to the “full extent.” Someone should buy the writer a copy of Strunk and White, the best writing manual ever printed. In fact, order copies by the truckload. The internet is filled with similar examples.
Fox News has used a rotating roster of anchors for its 7 p.m. weekday show, Primetime. While several have filled the role quite well, none have stood out as much as Ben Domenech, whose regular gig is publisher of The Federalist, which he co-founded. Domenech’s opening monologues are crisp, incisive, and well delivered, and he possesses an on-air persona that harkens back to earlier days of broadcasting. Fox executives would be wise to hand the show to Domenech at least every other week.
Joe Biden recently bragged about 17 Nobel Prize economists expressing support for his multi-trillion-dollar spending spree known as Build Back Better. What he didn’t mention is the ease with which a politician can find economists to agree with any number of economic plans, given the broad range of opinion and philosophies among that profession. What he COULD have done was speak the truth—that Build Back Better will lead to runaway inflation exceeding the current rate. That has been the consistent message from none other than Larry Summers, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama. Think about that the next time you see Biden spinning his lies and misinformation about Build Back Better.
The damage being wrought by the Biden administration is sure to leave a huge mess for future administrations to clean up. Thankfully, the Nov. 2 elections around the country provided evidence that momentum is turning in the favor of Republicans, who are expected to provide relief.
Not so fast, said Danny Singleton, a regular reader of the Independent Tribune, who sent an email last week indicating his distrust of the Republicans in office. “As John McCain gave a thumbs down to repeal of Obamacare, the deciding vote, 13 Republicans this week prove Republicans cannot be trusted and really have no guts,” Danny wrote. “There was a great opportunity for Republicans to stop being wimps and do the right thing during the voting of the infrastructure bill. They failed and cannot be counted on. Interestingly, though, Liz Cheney voted no!”
Cheney, of course, has demonstrated her willingness to stand against the party in recent months, often siding with Democrats.
If Republicans do gain the House next year, is Kevin McCarthy the right person to be Speaker? Does he possess the judgement, political savvy and charisma needed to fill that role? Just a thought.
Denying anyone the capacity to change his or her view regarding a particular subject is steeped in ignorance and stupidity. Yet we see it on both the left and right with increasing regularity.
The Five, a Fox News hour-long weekday show, has finally found a competent liberal commentator for its four-on-one format. Harold Ford Jr., a former congressman from Tennessee, is thoughtful, rational, and able to make reasonable arguments for his positions. Ford occasionally fills the role of token liberal for The Five and has demonstrated he’s a good fit for the show. Bob Beckel, a former Democrat operative, and Juan Williams, who came from NPR, were long-time liberal commentators on The Five. Beckel was never prepared and often embarrassed himself, while the affable Williams never offered anything close to fresh, original analysis. Ford scores in both categories—preparedness and originality.
The Five, by the way, was the most-watched news show on cable television for the month of October. Fox claimed nine of the top 10 spots, with an MSNBC show slipping in at number six. Might be time for CNN and MSNBC to consider major programming changes.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.