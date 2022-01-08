COLUMN: We sure could use a little good news today

Leo Jenkins, at the time President of East Carolina College, understood the need and had a passion to start the fourth school in the state to train doctors. He and Robert Morgan, then the Senate President Pro Tem, East Carolina alum and chair of the Board of East Carolina, launched a campaign to make it a reality. It was immediately opposed by former UNC President Bill Friday and UNC Chapel Hill. My dad was serving in the NC House at the time, serving Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Dad told me Jenkins and Morgan called a meeting of all the Eastern legislators. Jenkins made the case forcefully, saying that this medical school would be the making of the Eastern half of our state. Its mission was the training of a new generation of doctors to replace the cadre of aging family doctors. Morgan told the caucus that he knew many of them were graduates of UNC Chapel Hill and that they were getting a lot of pressure from that faction to vote against the school. Morgan reminded each legislator that their job was to represent their districts and they surely knew how badly better medical care was needed. Both Morgan and Jenkins told the legislators that this would likely be the most significant piece of legislation they would ever pass and promised to rally support for them in their districts, finally urging them to lobby their fellow members. It worked.