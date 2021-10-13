COLUMN: What are we going to do with Jesus?

One day when I was trying to share Jesus with a man and asked him if he knew Jesus as his Savior? The stranger responded that my question was personal, and no one should ask it. You know he was absolutely right as far as the question being a personal matter. However, Jesus has made it the responsibility of each Christian to share Christ with all who may be lost, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you: and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matt. 28:19-20, NKJV). The question must be asked, the lost are dead in their sins and destined for hell. There is no hope unless they find Jesus. We cannot save, but we can be the avenue for someone to find Christ.