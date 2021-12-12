COLUMN: When politics and social media collide

After supporting the jury verdict and jury trials in general, Biden felt “angry and concerned.” One can almost see a member of Biden’s staff—twitter warrior Ron Klain comes to mind—considering social media reaction to the verdict and issuing Biden’s follow-up statement.

Biden’s words may not be as inflammatory as “defund the police,” but the lasting impact is the same. Each undermines our system of justice, even if Biden has vowed support for police officers.

The simple truth is that this sort of incendiary analysis has infected many parts of society, from politics to our news organizations to our formerly revered educational institutions.

Whether it’s because of a pandemic that may or may not have forced us to alter the dynamic of social interaction, or if it’s because of the isolation we’ve engendered by social media and technology that we carry in our pockets—cell phones—there are traits bringing us closer to a disconnected society. That means those who control the levers of society—especially through all levels of government—will gain more and more power.