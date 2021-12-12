COLUMN: When politics and social media collide

By now, not yet one year into Joe Biden’s presidency, we've experienced the impact of far-left governance. Note the rising crime rate, climate worship, soaring energy prices, runaway inflation, and weak leadership. A writer can conjure an endless string of adjectives, but none convey the depth of the damage being done to this country.
Polls consistently demonstrate that defunding the police, for example, is not accepted by most Americans. Only a small percentage support that idiotic notion. Likewise, while many see the protection of the climate as a worthy goal, few are willing to pay $5 for a gallon of gas to support the idea that it’s crucial to revamp the energy sector before developing viable sources of alternative energy. Few see our exit from Afghanistan, where American lives were needlessly lost and chaos reigned, as a sensible, well-thought-out strategy. If increased inflation is the result—and it is—then few will see more government spending as evidence of prudent policy. Likewise, polls show Americans do not trust Joe Biden’s border policy, assuming, of course, there is one. That particular policy is predicated on doing nothing being an actual strategy.
The point is not that we’ve reached a place where government creates chaos from policy that few voters actually support. No, the larger point involves what has happened in society to allow this to occur. The simple answer is technology and its enabling characteristics. We’ve attached a certain aura—a certain level of respect—to technology to the point it has become the go-to arbiter of what is acceptable and not acceptable in civil society.
If, for example, a small percentage of rabble rousers decide to “cancel” someone on social media, those who respect and use social media fall in line and, out of fear or out of the need for acceptance, allow the cancellation and, in fact, celebrate it. The rest of us—think corporate America—go along because, well, it’s social media, it’s technology, so it must be of deep import.
We see this at play at the highest levels of democracy, even at the office of the president, as the examples above demonstrate. Biden has become a tool of those who represent the few but speak loudly, often via social media. Social media trends are seen as a template toward action that supposedly springs from intellectual analysis and forethought. The intent, we have to assume, is to develop policy that actually advances society. However, social media is not known for thoughtful discourse and in-depth analysis. Its various formats are, rather, a place for knee jerk opinion and dissemination and acceptance of radical ideas.
Even at its best, social media is not a template for government policy, decision making or a president’s take on an increasingly complex society.
Recall Biden’s reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as an example of Biden holding his finger-to-the-winds of social media to gauge reaction. After initially indicating that he supported the verdict and the jury system, the White House later issued a Biden statement declaring, "While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."
After supporting the jury verdict and jury trials in general, Biden felt “angry and concerned.” One can almost see a member of Biden’s staff—twitter warrior Ron Klain comes to mind—considering social media reaction to the verdict and issuing Biden’s follow-up statement.
Biden’s words may not be as inflammatory as “defund the police,” but the lasting impact is the same. Each undermines our system of justice, even if Biden has vowed support for police officers.
The simple truth is that this sort of incendiary analysis has infected many parts of society, from politics to our news organizations to our formerly revered educational institutions.
Whether it’s because of a pandemic that may or may not have forced us to alter the dynamic of social interaction, or if it’s because of the isolation we’ve engendered by social media and technology that we carry in our pockets—cell phones—there are traits bringing us closer to a disconnected society. That means those who control the levers of society—especially through all levels of government—will gain more and more power.
Let’s assume that no one in the Biden administration is active on social media. That is an unlikely scenario but worth considering in order to make a point. The policy decisions put forth by this administration are as shallow and inconsiderate of the consequences as anything Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, Ron Klain or any of the various radicals advocate on social media. The consequences of those decisions are all around us in the form of a weakened foreign policy, high prices, climate worship and high crime. Like social media stalwarts, the Biden administration seems motivated by the need for acceptance from a minor segment of society.
Yes, Donald Trump was our first social media president. Trump's tweets were problematic in creating their own form of chaos, and may have cost him a second term, but rarely did his tweets do more than announce policy or, more often, vilify his opponents or their ideology. He didn’t govern with a social media mindset. Trump's policies in fact, were rooted in decades, centuries even, of trial and error in politics, in markets, in society.
This is not a left or right issue. Nonetheless, a few on the left, including some who write letters to this newspaper, will see this line of reasoning as an attack on far-left ideology, realizing that without the dynamic of social media their inane ideas will have no place to incubate. Social media, in fact, has become a petri dish of stupidity. Therein lies the very essence of this contention—that technology and its offspring are very much to blame for the ills faced by society. Spend 30 minutes reading a sampling of social media posts and you’ll see this at play.
Better still, watch Joe Biden govern.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.