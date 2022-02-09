COLUMN: Winter sun helps to clear snow

But even though the snow is almost gone, I still see its effects. Vehicles that were stranded are still along the sides of roads, yards are cluttered with fallen tree branches, and businesses that were forced to close are struggling to meet their payrolls for the week. The snow may be gone, but its effects remain for us to deal with.

Sin that is forgiven has the very same effect. The blood of Jesus has washed it all away. We are completely forgiven. In the eyes of God, it is just as if it never happened. This is what the Apostle Paul refers to in Romans as “justification”. Yet, all the consequences that came from sinful living (wrong choices) remain with us. It’s just like those problems that remained after the snowfall had melted away.

God’s love for us should never be in doubt. There is much to learn from the consequences of forgiven sin. He is giving us a second chance to deal with our mistakes - to confront them through forgiveness and to learn more from them out of grace. The second time around is always painful, but the lessons learned are always priceless.

Dr. Charles Stanley once wrote about the consequences of sin and, like me, sees it as a necessary extension of a deeper relationship with God. “The good news of Christ’s grace and forgiveness,” he wrote, “is our only real hope in this fallen world. Though unpleasant, focusing on sin’s consequences is necessary at times to remind us of the greatness of our salvation and to move us to obey God, even in the small things.”