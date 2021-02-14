COLUMN: Working to speed up vaccinations

On Tuesday, I hosted this year’s nominees at Montgomery Community College in Troy and recognized them for their hard work and dedication to serving our country. Like so many across the country, these students have endured incredible challenges over the past year. However, they are some of the best and brightest in our nation. Meeting with them inspired me and gave me confidence that our best days are still ahead and that our country’s future is in good hands. I will work every day to ensure they and their peers have the resources they need to succeed and fulfill their potential- in the classroom and in the workforce.