Confronting misinformation and restoring trust in journalism from a Christian perspective

As a preacher, I’m not called to give equal time to promoting virtue and advocating for sin. I take a side and am clear in that. Christian pastors are called to proclaim the Good News. What is this Good News? It is that God loves us all. That Jesus defeated sin and death. It is good news that can be spread through teaching and conversation, but also, especially through actions of kindness and love where Christians embody the news they’re sharing. What makes the news good? I would argue that the news is good because those who accept it receive it as a blessing. It is for their benefit and well-being.

But modern journalism differs in its approach to evaluating what makes for good news. And by “good news,” I don’t mean the kind that reports about happy, positive events. I mean news that is delivered authentically and is well done. There is a misperception these days that conflates this kind of good news with objectivity and fairness; the sense that “both sides” need to be represented in good reporting.