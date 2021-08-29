In H.O.P.E: A global pandemic - What would Jesus do?

Next, He may remind us of the Sermon on the Mount. Blessed are the pure in heart, the peacemakers, the poor in spirit. Where He compared anger to murder. Where He debunked the “eye for an eye” misconception when He encouraged us to turn the other cheek. Be the bigger man. Give the thief your coat, if he wants to take it. Love all your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. There is no reward for simply loving those who love you.

Last, I think He would tell us to be His helpers and judge not along the way. He would encourage us to be like my neighbor, Joni. She spends time in the Holy Bible daily and lives her life with deliberate direction on what Jesus wants. She is the welcoming committee and opens her arms to make new neighbors feel connected and loved. She finds the meek and needy, and hungry, and serves them. She organizes meals, walks dogs, plants bible studies, gathers thoughtful gifts, songs and stories and welcomes you to her front porch rocker for friendly, open conversation. She tells people about Jesus, not in a self-righteous vein, but in the way He needs us to. With our hands, our feet, our mouths, and our genuine actions of love, in whatever small way we are able, where we can affect change, and we can send a ripple of hope into the world.