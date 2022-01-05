INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: A different kind of 'White Christmas'

I used to dream of a “White Christmas.” Then I woke up to the reality of what that concept really implied – certainly, something more nefarious than the picture Irving Berlin intended when he wrote the song.
When I consider the phrase “White Christmas,” my first thought isn’t the coziness of a snowy Christmas morning with presents under a tree, and family gathered together with fellowship and glee. Instead, my first thought is that a white Christmas is an American holiday made by and for white folk; and that we, good Christian people of color, are obliged to adopt it as our own.
Now to be clear, I am aware that the tradition of celebrating the designated birthday of Jesus predates the racial construct of “whiteness,” not to mention the existence of our nation. So I know that white people didn’t invent Christmas. But whiteness in America has redefined it so as to accommodate and continue to promote the narrative of white supremacy.
The story of Jesus’ birth, retold through the filter of W.A.C. or White American Christian theology, is a modern adaptation of the older Euro-centric version. Both versions promote the idea that Jesus and all the witnesses at his birth including Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, and even the choir of angels, were all white. In fact, the only people of color, according to this widely accepted theology, were the Magi, who were foreigners traveling a great distance from the East, to worship the white Jesus.
This is what we see in our own communities: nativity scenes depicting a white Holy Family and foreign visitors. White Christmas is so embedded that we don’t notice… unless, we are people of color.
This is what a person of color sees. The foreigner is the Black man. The savior is a white man. And all his family members are white, too.
What does that tell me, as a person of color? I am the outsider. I am not included or represented in the depiction of divinity but only as a gentile, a foreigner. I can witness the birth of God but I am not reflected in God’s image. I am a person who pays homage to a white savior.
Now you might be saying to yourself, that while you are familiar with the story of Jesus’ birth, you don’t recall the Bible putting so much emphasis on his race. That’s because it doesn’t. The concept of race doesn’t exist in the Bible. White American Christian theology embedded it in our reading of the Bible, our interpretations of the stories of the Bible, and in all sorts of cultural mediums, from art to music.
The artistic depictions of key Christian figures in the stories are often represented with white skin. While imagining God in one’s own image isn’t a bad thing, when such imaginings become the standard for those in power, it normalizes their view. There are deep implications and impacts for those who are oppressed by that power.
When it comes to the artistic representation of people associated with our faith tradition, race matters! To be sure, the widely accepted impression that God is an old white guy with white hair and a flowing beard, was inspired in no small part by Michelangelo’s 16th century masterpiece “Creation of Adam.” Though Michangelo’s impressions of God were drawn from the depictions of Zeus, his paintings reflect Christian beliefs of his time and they became integral to the shaping of White American Christian (W.A.C.) theology. God is not only white but so is the first man God creates; a being superior to all other creations.
Now if you are white and reading this article, chances are that you may not have given much thought to all those nativity scenes, to the plethora of art that depicts Jesus’ birth, or even to the pleasant music that celebrates this season. Maybe you thought of Berlin’s “White Christmas” as a harmless festive song occasioned by the hope of snow on a Christmas morning.
Next Christmas: Look around at what you see (and say). Listen to what you hear. Do you hear what I hear? Do you see what I see?
Claude E. Forehand II is part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.