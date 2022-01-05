INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: A different kind of 'White Christmas'

This is what we see in our own communities: nativity scenes depicting a white Holy Family and foreign visitors. White Christmas is so embedded that we don’t notice… unless, we are people of color.

This is what a person of color sees. The foreigner is the Black man. The savior is a white man. And all his family members are white, too.

What does that tell me, as a person of color? I am the outsider. I am not included or represented in the depiction of divinity but only as a gentile, a foreigner. I can witness the birth of God but I am not reflected in God’s image. I am a person who pays homage to a white savior.

Now you might be saying to yourself, that while you are familiar with the story of Jesus’ birth, you don’t recall the Bible putting so much emphasis on his race. That’s because it doesn’t. The concept of race doesn’t exist in the Bible. White American Christian theology embedded it in our reading of the Bible, our interpretations of the stories of the Bible, and in all sorts of cultural mediums, from art to music.