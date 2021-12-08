Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Ethics and the news that is fit to print

How many of us know that Confederate President Jefferson David actually denounced states’ rights as a clear danger to the Confederacy? He had good cause to make that claim. After all, various mountainous counties in Western Virginia joined the Union on the basis of protecting their local rights.

In February 1864, Davis lamented-- and with reason, from his perspective: “Public meetings of treasonable character, in the name of state sovereignty, are being held.” For Davis, the mantra of states’ rights was actually harming the Confederacy.

History is a messy business unless your aim is to distort it for your particular purposes. Then it magically becomes very simple.

I decided to write about the curriculum, to point out what kinds of history were being presented as worthy of our school and our teachers. I felt it was important that our children be protected from obvious misrepresentation of the past. They will grow up to inherit our country; they need to know what actually happened inside its borders.