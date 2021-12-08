Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Ethics and the news that is fit to print

What should a journalist do to identify the unethical and the dangerous? When I was trained in the field I learned that I was expected to rely on the evidence and cross-check my data.
I was told to make sure I did not write what I could not prove to be factual. I learned that if I wasn’t sure what the facts said, I needed to say so. There are multiple ways of interpreting the same data points, after all.
I worked as a freelance journalist and columnist for many decades and I struggled, repeatedly, with management that wanted to play it safe, print “both sides,” and maintain a presumed neutrality on every front.
I learned first-hand how damaging the “both-sides” approach could be over twenty years ago, when I discovered that a neo-Confederate and neo-nationalist organization was trying to get a foothold in Cabarrus County schools.
Local members of the group were meeting with school officials, arguing that the school system must “teach the truth about Confederate History.”
They had provided a “curriculum” which they claimed did just that.
But the curriculum was problematic, at best. Despite its claims, historians were then (and now) well aware that the Civil War was not fought on behalf of states’ rights, for example.
How many of us know that Confederate President Jefferson David actually denounced states’ rights as a clear danger to the Confederacy? He had good cause to make that claim. After all, various mountainous counties in Western Virginia joined the Union on the basis of protecting their local rights.
In February 1864, Davis lamented-- and with reason, from his perspective: “Public meetings of treasonable character, in the name of state sovereignty, are being held.” For Davis, the mantra of states’ rights was actually harming the Confederacy.
History is a messy business unless your aim is to distort it for your particular purposes. Then it magically becomes very simple.
I decided to write about the curriculum, to point out what kinds of history were being presented as worthy of our school and our teachers. I felt it was important that our children be protected from obvious misrepresentation of the past. They will grow up to inherit our country; they need to know what actually happened inside its borders.
But when I went to my editor, I was told that if my piece was published, a piece defending the group who produced the curriculum would have to be published too. We would have to give space to those who had falsified American history if we were going to give space to my work, which relied on factual evidence that could not be disputed. It would be better not to publish anything, I was told.
In the name of “fairness,” and making sure “both sides of the story” are told, mainstream media continues to publish groundless work by people who have no credentials and who have no reason to acquire them.
There are those who will claim that those who participated in the January 6 insurrection were loyal patriots--never mind the shouts calling for hanging the vice president and the speaker of the House, the vandalism, the thefts of computers and documents, the building of a gallows, and the attacks on those trying to defend and protect the People’s House.
There are others who will insist that Covid vaccinations are highly dangerous, without one shred of evidence.
And there are those who proclaim that our schools are harming white students by teaching the history of slavery.
Albert Einstein once said that “relativity applies to physics, not ethics.” Ethics rely on honesty and truth. The news we need must contain both.
Rabbi Barbara Thiede of Temple Or Olam is part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.