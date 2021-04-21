Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Where are the courageous Christians?

Discussions on race and white supremacy will continue to be difficult until both Black and white people realize they are infected by the disease of white supremacy.

This disease impacts each very differently. The humanity of both is debilitated because this corrosive evil denies the omnipresent God within Black people who, like white people, are created in the image of God.

To dismantle the ravages of this disease (white supremacy), it will take courage from white Christians to do some soul searching to evaluate their understanding of God, Jesus, and the Gospel. Jesus doesn't accept injustice enacted against God's creation. Jesus doesn't sleep with and isn't in cahoots with the Empire. Jesus doesn't attempt to gain favor with the political or powerful oligarchs; rather, Jesus disrupts and challenges their actions and points them to the Kingdom of God!

Jesus' purpose (salvation plan) isn't to leave people dreaming about a heaven in the sky while living in hell on earth. Jesus modeled his intention: "thy (God's) will be done on earth as it is in heaven". Do Christians believe that God's heaven is racially divided? Will God have lesser kingdoms in heaven for the poor and oppressed? Will God have a portion of heaven for people having darker pigmentation? Surely, all of our white robes in heaven will shine with equal brilliance.