KEANE MATTHEWS: Why gun bans don't work

Please don’t point at a murderous rampage and accuse me of not caring, or caring more about guns than human lives. Being Pro-Gun doesn’t make me pro-murder.

Being Pro-Gun doesn’t make me ambivalent to pain and suffering. If you’re making that accusation, then you need to know that’s a false dichotomy, which is either intellectually lazy or maliciously dishonest.

Continually calling for the end of “gun violence” is likewise either intellectually lazy or maliciously dishonest – because a gun is an inanimate object and is incapable of acting, violently or otherwise. I make the call for the end of VIOLENCE, unqualified and unspecified. The criminal’s means of enacting violence is irrelevant, because a life is priceless and irreplaceable.

Before we get to the “WHY” of why gun bans don’t work, let’s review the history:

1. The National Firearms Act of 1934 was inspired by the battles between rival gangs during the Prohibition era, specifically the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929 in Chicago, where seven members of an Irish gang were murdered by four other gang members, believed to be part of Capone’s Italian gang. The NFA mandated strict regulation and prohibitively expensive taxation of machine guns, short-barreled rifles (SBRs), short-barreled shotguns (SBSs), any other weapons (AOW, i.e., concealable weapons other than pistols or revolvers), and silencers. It’s ironic that a failed prohibition of alcohol led to another prohibition failure.

2. The Gun Control Act of 1968 was signed into law with the intent of ending interstate transfers of firearms and the importation of small, cheap handguns (Saturday night specials), initially inspired by the assassination of JFK, and then approved by Congress and signed by LBJ in October 1968 following the assassinations of MLK Jr. and RFK.

3. The Firearms Owners Protection Act (FOPA) of 1986 modified GCA 1968 to ban civilian ownership of new automatic weapons (i.e. machine guns). Automatic weapons manufactured prior to FOPA 1986 may be legally owned by civilians with proper application to and approval by the ATF. For sake of definition, it must be pointed out that a “machine gun” is automatic and will shoot bullets repeatedly for as long as the trigger is held pressed to the rear or until the ammunition is depleted. A semi-automatic firearm is one that will shoot one bullet for each press of the trigger and requires a reset of the trigger before the next round can be fired. All other firearms require some manipulation of a mechanism (bolt action, lever action, pump action, etc.) for extracting a spent casing and loading a new round into the chamber.

4. The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act amended the GCA in 1993, and created background check requirements of prospective purchasers for purchases from licensed firearms dealers. ATF Form 4473 is required to be completed for purchase from a Federal Firearms License gun dealer. Private sales do not require the background check or the ATF Form 4473 except in some states (including but not limited to Calif., Colo., Nev., N.J., Wash.). Background checks do not stop criminals, because either the person hadn’t committed a crime until after their purchase or the person knew they wouldn’t pass the background check as a criminal, so the person resorted to obtaining firearms illegally.

5. The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 included the infamous “Assault Weapons Ban”, which had a sunset provision to expire after 10 years. The AWB was inspired by the Stockton Schoolyard Shooting of 1989, and the 101 California Street Shooting of 1993. The AWB included these definitions of an “assault weapon”, focused primarily on cosmetic features.

a. Semi-automatic rifles able to accept detachable magazines and has two or more of the following:

i. Folding or telescoping stock,

ii. Pistol grip,

iii. Bayonet mount,

iv. Flash hider or threaded barrel designed to accommodate one,

v. Grenade launcher

b. Semi-automatic pistols with detachable magazines and two or more of the following:

. Magazine that attaches outside the pistol grip,

i. Threaded barrel to attach barrel extender, flash suppressor, handgrip, or suppressor,

ii. Barrel shroud safety feature that prevents burns to the operator,

iii. A manufactured weight of 50 ounces (1.41kg) or more when the pistol is unloaded,

iv. A semi-automatic version of a fully automatic firearm

c. Semi-automatic shotguns with two or more of the following:

. Folding or telescoping stock,

i. Pistol grip,

ii. A fixed magazine capacity in excess of 5 rounds,

iii. Detachable magazine

The AWB expired (failed) in 2004 due to insufficient support for extension or making the ban permanent.

The reasons gun bans don’t work:

1. In 1934 the Federal government attempted to strictly regulate (and eliminate through gross taxes) the possession of machine guns and concealable rifles and shotguns. That failed because criminals don’t obey laws. Criminals simply ignored the law and created their own machine guns or cut down rifles and shotguns without paying the tax.

2. In 1968 the Federal government attempted to strictly regulate interstate transfer of firearms and eliminate the “Saturday Night Specials”, which were deemed to be too cheap for anything legal – but stripped the power of self-defense from the poor. That failed because criminals don’t obey laws. Criminals simply stole what they needed for carrying out crimes.

3. In 1994 the Federal government had a 10-year “Assault Weapons Ban” passed to prohibit the manufacture, transfer, or possession of “semiautomatic assault weapons”. The specific targets of this ban were the semi-automatic variants of the AK-47 and the Intratec TEC-9 because those were the weapons used in the Cleveland Elementary School Shooting of Stockton, Calf. (1989) and the 101 California Street Shooting of San Francisco, CA (1993). That failed because the ban had little to no effect on overall criminal activity, firearm deaths, or the lethality of gun crimes. Studies have found that the overwhelming majority of gun crimes are committed with weapons which are not covered by the AWB, and that “assault weapons” are less likely to be used in homicides than other weapons.

4. Bottom Line: Criminals don’t obey gun laws any more than they obey other laws. Anti-gun legislation doesn’t impact criminals, it only makes law abiding citizens more vulnerable. Further, when firearms bans or regulations are imposed and the crimes continue to happen, the Federal government responds EVERY SINGLE TIME with more bans or regulations. In 1934 it was machine guns. Thirty-four years later in 1968 it was interstate purchases and cheap handguns. Twenty-six years later in 1994 it was semi-automatic firearms with two or more scary looking features, and the ability to accept magazines holding more than some arbitrarily determined “reasonable” capacity. Now, 28 years later we are faced with new bans. It would seem that we’re right on schedule for the next round of bans and/or imposed limitations.

5. Let’s face facts: the professional politicians in Congress and the White House will tell you to your face that they aren’t going guns from law-abiding citizens, but that is PRECISELY what they will do (even if they aren’t presently intending to do so).

a. The problem is that each set of bans and regulations are all doomed to failure, which leads to new and more onerous laws. Crimes will continue because the criminals are devoid of morality and won’t be stopped. As crimes continue, some people will bleat that the government “must do something.”

b. More laws will be passed. The criminals won’t be stopped.

Federal registration laws will be passed; some will comply. The criminals won’t be stopped.

c. The Federal government will ask the people to turn in their guns; some will comply. The criminals won’t be stopped.

d. The Federal government will start confiscating all of the known guns. This will embolden the criminals, because they will finally have the upper hand, as the law abiding citizens will have no means of self-defense.

6. Compromise? The Pro-Gun community is frequently told that we are at fault because we’re never open to compromise. Simply re-read the passage above on politicians promising that they aren’t going to take guns away from law abiding citizens. When the Pro-Gun community attempts to compromise on gun regulation, those gun laws will fail to stop immoral and criminal behavior, which will lead to further regulation, restriction, and bans on various models or styles of firearms or accessories.

When will the Federal government offer some compromise back to the Pro-Gun community?

a. When will nationwide reciprocity be implemented for concealed carry, which is necessary to prevent a law-abiding citizen from becoming a felon simply because they carried on their person across state lines?

b. When will suppressors (misleadingly known as “silencers”) be removed from the regulated items under the NFA? Suppressors do not make a gunshot silent but merely reduce the sharp “crack” sound which is so damaging to hearing. Suppressors are completely unregulated in Europe, and it is expected that rifles will be equipped with suppressors. The use of suppressors helps protect hearing, not only of the person using the rifle but of anyone in the vicinity.

7. The extra special fail, however, is the inclusion of “RED FLAG LAWS” in the current proposed Federal legislation. The entire system of justice within the USA is that people are innocent until proven guilty. There is nothing constitutional about confiscating private property and requiring the property owner to prove their innocence or their sanity, while the accuser remains anonymous and cannot be challenged by the accused. Allowing “red flag laws” to be passed will allow unscrupulous and malicious persons to anonymously cause law abiding citizens to lose their 2nd Amendment rights without benefit of due process (guaranteed right under the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution).