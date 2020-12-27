KOSTER: Is America being naughty or nice?

My mom and dad always ended the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period exhausted. They took six kids and grandma on a holiday schedule filled with choir rehearsal, church events, pancake breakfasts, and fund raisers. There were serious moments - as kids we were asked if we had been naughty or nice, and by the time we entered high school we were reminded of our obligation to become a role model for others. We were asked “Are you walking your talk?”

I have been thinking about this. Are we, as a country, being naughty or nice? Does our behavior reflect what we proclaim are our values? I do not think so.

Our life expectancy has been falling, particularly among the poor, even before the Covid epidemic. Many years of failure to adapt to scientific findings is causing great pain and suffering.

1. Areas with high air pollution have infection and death rates much higher than areas with cleaner air. Last week the White House rejected pleas from public health officials to tighten air pollution regulations. Multiple studies have shown that each dollar invested in air pollute control reduces healthcare costs between $30 and $90.