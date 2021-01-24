KOSTER: Too many of us are fighting the wrong enemy

The electronic environment that manages our economy and life support systems is being attacked by Russia as you read this.

When the Japanese military attacked our armed forces at Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, our entire population was outraged and quickly mobilized to fight back. 97% of our population wanted a declaration of war.

Last month, 79 years after Pearl Harbor, America was informed that for over a year Russia has been conducting a coordinated digital attack on the electronic networks and computers that support our defense and enable the delivery of our basic life support systems of food, energy, water, and money.

Evidence of the success of this attack has been discovered in the computer systems of the Departments of Treasury, State, Commerce, Homeland Security, the Pentagon, and the Energy Department, including the nuclear weapons agency. An additional 18,000 government and private networks have also been, and continue to be, penetrated.

The military’s Cyber Command, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security were unaware of the ongoing attack for months, and were shocked when it was discovered.

Where is the public outcry?