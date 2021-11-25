N.C. General Assembly can still make history

Ten years would pass — as countless stories of government employee firings and disciplinary actions were announced without explanation — before Sens. Rabon, Krawiec and Sanderson would attempt to run the bill again. Which brings us to the current moment, with the General Assembly poised to consider and potentially vote on the Government Transparency Act of 2021.

Yet in a year when the public is thinking that “transparency” should be a core value for lawmakers at all levels, there is no assurance the bill will pass. This time, while Republicans have broadly supported the bill, Democrats — with the exception of three senators and four House members — have declined to publicly announce their willingness to vote for the bill. That’s a shame because failure to pass this legislation would leave North Carolina in the bottom tier of the country when it comes to access to the most meaningful government records. Only a handful of other states in the nation continue to have such weak laws in this area. We cannot continue to be in the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the public’s right to know.