Recently my brother, Lee, and I surprised my Dad for his milestone birthday. Lee made plane reservations for himself, my teenage nephew, and my niece to fly to North Carolina.

My parents were told they would only be dining with me in honor of Dad’s birthday. They didn’t know three other guests were coming to dinner!

For the dinner party, I designed matching T-shirts for everyone to wear. On the screen printed T-shirts was an adorable picture of a dog, resembling our loveable family terrier, Buddy.

When I arrived at the restaurant early, I held a balloon table centerpiece, a birthday cake, candles, and other goodies. I quickly made preparations. I introduced myself to the server, Mitchell, and asked him to put the birthday cake in the kitchen’s refrigerator. Then, the balloon centerpiece was secured. Next, I decorated the sides of each person’s place setting with assorted candy. Finally, I put two T-shirts in my parent’s designated seats.

My brother and his kids arrived in the T-shirts I gave them earlier. We wondered how Mom and Dad would react to the birthday surprise.

Upon their arrival, both parents were delighted to see their son and grandchildren. My Mother was overwhelmed yet overjoyed. She is grateful to have spent that evening and the rest of the weekend with her son and grandchildren.

At the restaurant, the steak was succulent, and the side dishes were delicious. Everyone was engaged in enjoyable, nonchalant, sometimes humorous conversation throughout the supper. I enjoyed listening to my niece and nephew tell me about their friends, sports teams, and other healthy lifestyle activities. My niece enjoyed looking at my collection of pictures in my iPhone albums and asking questions about my friends, vacations, and pets.

For dessert, Mitchell brought out the birthday cake with the candles lit while everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to Dad. After Dad blew out the candles on the cake, Mom sliced the first piece for him.

I had long awaited the evening. I had missed not seeing my brother and his kids regularly throughout the Pandemic.

Everyone was happy to be together. I hope our family will always feel that way.

Presently, air travel and life, in general, are becoming more manageable. My family is looking forward to getting together again in the late summer.