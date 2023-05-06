I have relied on Uber drivers to transport me to places where I needed to be. However, I didn’t realize how much I could learn from several of these drivers.

There are many reasons why I depend on Uber. Either my vehicle is in my mechanic’s shop, I need a ride to the airport, or I will return home after midnight.

During the Pandemic, I learned from two different Uber drivers about COVID-19 vaccination updates and pharmacies to receive vaccinations without the hassle of long lines.

More recently, I have learned where the best place to shag dance is, and I have been introduced to new trends in music on the drivers’ playlists.

Uber drivers enjoy discussing football. An Uber driver was the first person to tell me that Christian McCaffrey had been traded to the San Francisco 49ers only minutes after the initial public announcement. And when I was in Atlanta, an Uber driver was impressed that I knew what a second and third down was in football. He said, “Bet you don’t know what a 3-point conversion is!” With a smile, I softly answered, “A field goal.”

A few of the Uber drivers have been female. For example, one woman shared her experiences and insights about her career as a security guard. On that late evening, in particular, I felt safe!

Many years ago, I confirmed a standard Uber ride. Then, a Tesla pulled up in my driveway! Riding in the car and learning about its extraordinary features was exciting.

As an Uber passenger, I feel plenty of “give and take” between the Uber drivers and me. It’s because while the drivers are earning, I am certainly learning. I always enjoy learning.

Three weeks ago, my Uber driver and I discussed international travel. He had been overseas in the military, and I had just returned from a tour in Italy. I asked the driver, “How do you communicate with someone when you don’t understand their language well?” He replied, “That’s simple. The one thing that everyone all over the world understands is a smile!”

