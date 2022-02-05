ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Wisdom from a man named Zach

Several years ago, I attended a public speaking workshop to improve my poise and confidence while giving presentations. When I officially joined the small group, I had no idea how much I would learn about public speaking and writing from an elder named Zach.

At first, Zach appeared to me to be disillusioned and jaded with life in general. Several members complained that Zach came across to them as mean-spirited and impatient. On one occasion, Zach inappropriately raised his voice to a brand new male member of the workshop. This member strongly resented his attitude toward him. Zach’s harsh tone also was the onset for one woman to leave the meeting, crying. No, Zach was not the most tactful or the most diplomatic member of our club.

However, as I became acquainted with Zach, he began to help me. He was determined to assist me in improving my public speaking technique.

The content of my PowerPoint presentation was about the initial owner of our meeting place. The venue had originally been a former cotton mill, now renovated into copious office spaces.

A few minutes after I concluded the speech, Zach took me aside. He told me, “Robyn, I enjoyed the topic of your speech.”