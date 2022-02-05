ROBYN LYNNE BENJAMIN: Wisdom from a man named Zach

Several years ago, I attended a public speaking workshop to improve my poise and confidence while giving presentations. When I officially joined the small group, I had no idea how much I would learn about public speaking and writing from an elder named Zach.
At first, Zach appeared to me to be disillusioned and jaded with life in general. Several members complained that Zach came across to them as mean-spirited and impatient. On one occasion, Zach inappropriately raised his voice to a brand new male member of the workshop. This member strongly resented his attitude toward him. Zach’s harsh tone also was the onset for one woman to leave the meeting, crying. No, Zach was not the most tactful or the most diplomatic member of our club.
However, as I became acquainted with Zach, he began to help me. He was determined to assist me in improving my public speaking technique.
The content of my PowerPoint presentation was about the initial owner of our meeting place. The venue had originally been a former cotton mill, now renovated into copious office spaces.
A few minutes after I concluded the speech, Zach took me aside. He told me, “Robyn, I enjoyed the topic of your speech.”
Zach may have pondered my presentation during his drive home from the meeting. Later that night, while everyone on Eastern Standard Time was most likely asleep, Zach composed a lengthy letter to me.
When I read the email the next day, the body of the letter was complimentary. It concluded with insight and encouragement. I printed the letter and keep it today with my important, personal documents.
To most people, Zach continued to act as an intimidating, grumpy man. I looked effortlessly past the elder’s facade.
Zach noticed my raw talent. His sole intention was to help me develop my talent further, to achieve success in public speaking. He assisted me in preparing for speeches in many forums, including business meetings at my workplace.
I kept the letter a secret from everyone in the workshop.
Zach passed away a few weeks later. This time, I was the one who was tearful. The elder had been my unsung hero.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin writes about the unsung heroes who make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor.