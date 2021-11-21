Scott Hollifield: Readers react to hole in the ground

Faith wrote: “The hole in my yard started as just a ‘dent’ in a flat area of the backyard. My brother in Washington State suggested it was where the root system of a long ago removed tree had rotted and sunk. Sounded plausible.

“Sometime later an actual hole appeared. I stuck a stick down into it and discovered it was deeper than the stick was long. I turned a medium-sized clay flower pot upside down over the hole and put a circle of ugly concrete blocks around the area to prevent anyone from breaking a leg.”

The hole continued to grow. Faith contacted various authorities and hole experts.

I wager most them said, “Have you tried covering it with a flower pot?”

Eventually, someone came up with a likely cause.

“Its origin, they were sure — was a disintegrated septic tank. Given that my house was built in 1930, this unromantic explanation made sense.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since then, Faith has filled the hole with soiled cedar mulch from her “very elderly, very arthritic dog’s pee place.”

“Thus the hole has reclaimed its original important but inelegant purpose.”

Helen wrote about a similar experience: