You Never Know: An excerpt

Women were the only ones present at his crucifixion. Where were all the men? A woman was the first to see him after his resurrection. And, and, he commissioned her to go tell his disciples that he had risen from the dead, which by the way is a big deal. Not because he rose from the dead, although that’s important too. But because he could’ve just as easily shown up in the room where they were all hiding out, but he didn’t.

“Sophia, look out there and tell me what you see.” She looked out at the devotees and shrugged. She wasn’t sure what she was supposed to be looking for. “It’s okay if you don’t see it, I’ll just tell you, 60% of the new disciples are women. And Maggie’s coven is all women. And you’re being watched over by six saints, who are all girls. You think that’s a coincidence? And there’s a reason why the largest majority of angels look like women.” Sophia was surprised to say the least, but she didn’t want to admit it. “Think about it. It’s not a trick question. Women are awesome.”

“Okay I agree with you but there are also six boys that watch over us as well.”

“Is that the way it started off or did they join the protection detail later? Personally, I think it’s just a pairing. I’ve never seen them alone.”